Nebraska Baseball Picks Up Mississippi State Pitcher Kevin Mannell
The transfer portal has at least one player headed to Lincoln this cycle.
Mississippi State relief pitcher Kevin Mannell announced on social media Sunday that he would be continuing his baseball career at Nebraska. Mannell has one year of eligibility remaining.
Mannell made 11 appearances this spring. In 14.2 innings, he had a 4.30 ERA while giving up 14 hits and walking five. He also had 19 strikeouts.
Prior to his time in Starkville, Mannell spent three seasons between Kansas State and Cloud County Community College. He did not appear in a game over two years in Manhattan.
In his lone junior college season, Mannell earned All-KJCCC West Division Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-KJCCC West Starting Pitcher. He was also named NJCAA All-American after striking out 92 over 75.1 innings and finishing with a 1.91 ERA.
The Topeka, Kan., native is the first poral pickup for the Big Red. Seven Huskers have used the portal to exit the program, including Cayden Brumbaugh to Oklahoma.
Nebraska baseball captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.
