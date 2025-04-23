Gallery: Husker Baseball Shutout by Jayhawks
Huskers can't muster a run across against Kansas.
In Tuesday’s bullpen game, the Huskers utilized six different pitchers, beginning with Tucker Timmerman, who made his first career start on the mound. Offensively, the Huskers managed to collect seven hits against the Jayhawks, though they struggled to string together scoring opportunities. Looking ahead, Nebraska shifts its focus to a pivotal Big Ten matchup as it opens a weekend series against Maryland on Friday night in College Park.
