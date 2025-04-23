All Huskers

Gallery: Husker Baseball Shutout by Jayhawks

Huskers can't muster a run across against Kansas.

In Tuesday’s bullpen game, the Huskers utilized six different pitchers, beginning with Tucker Timmerman, who made his first career start on the mound. Offensively, the Huskers managed to collect seven hits against the Jayhawks, though they struggled to string together scoring opportunities. Looking ahead, Nebraska shifts its focus to a pivotal Big Ten matchup as it opens a weekend series against Maryland on Friday night in College Park.

Will Jesske (left) and Tucker TImmerman walk out from the bullpen before Tuesday’s non-conference matchup with Kansas.
Tucker Timmerman went two innings in his first start with the Huskers.
Tucker Timmerman flips the ball to first base to end Kansas' half of the first inning.
Kansas' throw is late and allows Cayden Brumbaugh (0) to slide safely in to third base.
Case Sanderson makes contact with a pitch for a single.
Case Sanderson points to the dugout after reaching safely for a single.
Dylan Carey catches the ball at shortstop.
Gavin Blachowicz sends a pitch to the plate.
Robby Bolin makes a leaping catch at the center field wall.
Max Buettenback catches a fly ball in right field.
Pryce Bender made his 13th appearance of his freshman season against the Jayhawks.
Cayden Brumbaugh makes contact on a pitch late in the game.
Robby Bolin celebrates his double in the bottom of the eighth.
Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

