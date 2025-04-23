Carriker Chronicles: Intel on Dana Holgorsen's Offense

All Huskers

What Husker fans can expect in Holgorsen's first full season on Matt Rhule's Nebraska football staff.

Adam Carriker shares intel on what Husker fans can expect from Dana Holgorsen’s offense this season. What Matt Rhule will do, which players will make a big impact, what type of offense it'll be (pass first or run heavy), how the up-tempo/two-minute offense will be big and what plays Holgorsen likes to call against different defenses. Learn rare and unique info on this edition of the Carriker Chronicles.

