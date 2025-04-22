All Huskers

'It's Been a Great Transition': Nebraska Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly 'Fired Up' for Husker Games Exhibition

The first match of the Dani Busboom Kelly era will cap off a full day of Husker Games activities. DBK, Bergen Reilly, and Harper Murray met with the media Tuesday to talk the offseason and the transition of the Husker program.

Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly met with the media Tuesday ahead of the Husker Games exhibition against Kansas.
/ Nebraska Athletics

The first match of the Dani Busboom Kelly era is just days away.

The fourth coach in Nebraska volleyball history met with the media Tuesday ahead of the Husker Games exhibition against Kansas. This was her first media availability since being introduced, outside of exclusive appearances, like last week with Volleyball State.

After the retirement of John Cook, Busboom Kelly has now been leading the program for nearly three months.

"I feel like its been a great transition and pretty smooth," Busboom Kelly said. "Everybody's been excited and open. It wasn't reinventing the wheel here and doing a bunch of different things. A lot of what I believe comes from what John was doing."

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace while being recognized.
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace while being recognized during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Outside hitter Harper Murray, who also met with the media Tuesday alongside setter Bergen Reilly, said the players are still adjusting to the tweaks in the program.

"We knew it was going to be a work in progress," Murray said. "Coach and Dani are very different. Their styles of coaching and styles of play are a little different."

Some of those changes include shifting responsibilities for the assistant coaches. With the head coach taking over the setters, Kelly (Hunter) Natter will work with the liberos and defensive specialists while Jaylen Reyes is in charge of the pin hitters. Brennan Hagar, who stepped in as the third assistant upon the resignation of Jordan Larson after last season, will work with the middle blockers.

All of that said, Busboom Kelly wants "every player interacting with every coach".

"We're all coaching everything. It's more, 'who is player's go to for video, to set up meetings.' It's more of a point person and then maybe 10-15 minutes of practice you're working with just one coach. Other than that, everybody's involved with everybody so it's not as maybe black and white as football," Busboom Kelly said.

Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) waves to fans during introductions before the match.
Oct 25, 2024; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) waves to fans during introductions before the match against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

As for Saturday's exhibition match against Kansas, Busboom Kelly said she is "fired up" to coach in John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

"This wasn't on the schedule or planned to have a spring game in Devaney," Busboom Kelly said. "But it was really important for me to get one under my belt with this team and with this staff. Against an opponent that is also in a new era adds another excitement piece to it."

Nebraska takes on Kansas at 7 p.m. CDT on Saturday. The match will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

You can watch the full media appearances from Busboom Kelly, Murray, and Reilly below.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

