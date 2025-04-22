'It's Been a Great Transition': Nebraska Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly 'Fired Up' for Husker Games Exhibition
The first match of the Dani Busboom Kelly era is just days away.
The fourth coach in Nebraska volleyball history met with the media Tuesday ahead of the Husker Games exhibition against Kansas. This was her first media availability since being introduced, outside of exclusive appearances, like last week with Volleyball State.
After the retirement of John Cook, Busboom Kelly has now been leading the program for nearly three months.
"I feel like its been a great transition and pretty smooth," Busboom Kelly said. "Everybody's been excited and open. It wasn't reinventing the wheel here and doing a bunch of different things. A lot of what I believe comes from what John was doing."
Outside hitter Harper Murray, who also met with the media Tuesday alongside setter Bergen Reilly, said the players are still adjusting to the tweaks in the program.
"We knew it was going to be a work in progress," Murray said. "Coach and Dani are very different. Their styles of coaching and styles of play are a little different."
Some of those changes include shifting responsibilities for the assistant coaches. With the head coach taking over the setters, Kelly (Hunter) Natter will work with the liberos and defensive specialists while Jaylen Reyes is in charge of the pin hitters. Brennan Hagar, who stepped in as the third assistant upon the resignation of Jordan Larson after last season, will work with the middle blockers.
All of that said, Busboom Kelly wants "every player interacting with every coach".
"We're all coaching everything. It's more, 'who is player's go to for video, to set up meetings.' It's more of a point person and then maybe 10-15 minutes of practice you're working with just one coach. Other than that, everybody's involved with everybody so it's not as maybe black and white as football," Busboom Kelly said.
As for Saturday's exhibition match against Kansas, Busboom Kelly said she is "fired up" to coach in John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
"This wasn't on the schedule or planned to have a spring game in Devaney," Busboom Kelly said. "But it was really important for me to get one under my belt with this team and with this staff. Against an opponent that is also in a new era adds another excitement piece to it."
Nebraska takes on Kansas at 7 p.m. CDT on Saturday. The match will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
You can watch the full media appearances from Busboom Kelly, Murray, and Reilly below.
More From Nebraska on SI
- What Will Nebraska’s Offense Look Like Under Dana Holgorsen?
- Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media for the Final Time Before Husker Games
- What If: The 1980 College Football Season
- Nebraska Football Target, Omaha North CB Darion Jones Breaks Down His Top 5 Schools
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Kansas: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.