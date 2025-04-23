Should Matt Rhule Ask for a Mulligan?
Matt Rhule is a football coach, but he might want to take a mulligan over comments he made during last week's press conference.
Here's what he said regarding the difference between the Big 12 and the Big Ten football conferences.
There's kids I would love to recruit. If they're committed to a Big 12 school or somewhere else like that - come to camp (Husker camp). If you want to play in the Big 12 over the Big Ten? I got it. But make no mistake: There's a big difference.
He quickly acknowledged how his words might be taken:
The 12's gonna go nuts now!
Rhule's comments come in view of NU's dismal record of only one winning season in the past eight football seasons. NU also has been to just one bowl game since 2016,
But Rhule's comparison of the two football conferences is factual - especially considering Texas and Oklahoma bolted last year from the Big 12 to the SEC.
But Rhule could have (and should have) expressed his thoughts differently. Why?
There are a couple of reasons.
Number one: It's never wise to diss a player or conference. Ever.
Remember, NU opens its '25 season vs Cincinnati of the Big 12. You can bet the Bearcats will have Rhule's comments in the locker room during fall camp and before they take the field against Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 28.
Why give an opponent any more motivation?
Number two: It's never a good idea to disrespect players who have committed to the Big 12. Case in point: Class of '26 athlete Jett Thomalla, a 4-star QB from Millard South in Omaha, just committed to Iowa State of the Big 12. Jett wasn't recruited by NU (the Huskers have a '26 QB commit from Dayton Raiola, brother of Dylan). Should Jett be criticized because he's going to play at Iowa State of the Big 12?
Nah.
In hindsight, Matt Rhule probably would agree to a do-over. He could have said, "We think the Big Ten is the best football conference in the country. We feel competing in the Big Tens is a big advantage for us and for the players we recruit. But if some want to play elsewhere, so be it."
How 'Bout Them Huskers
In this week's episode we discuss the Husker "Spring Event" including the addition of at least some semblance of a football scrimmage. We also delve into former Tennessee QB Nico Imaleava transferring to UCLA. NU plays at UCLA Nov. 8. We also honor former Husker volleyball All American Lexi Rodriguez for winning this year's prestigious James E. Sullivan Award. Husker baseball and softball teams also get our attention.
You can email me at HuskerDan@cox.net.
