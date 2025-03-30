Gallery: Husker Baseball Trounces No. 5 Oregon State in Series Finale
Huskers score nine runs in the seventh inning en route to 16-7 win to take the weekend series.
Home runs from Tyler Stone, Will Jesske, Max Buttenback and Hogan Helligso power the Huskers past the No.5 Beavers. Oregon State scored three to take the lead in the top of the seventh, but the Huskers answered back with a big inning which included a pinch-hit home run from Max Buttenback. Nebraska Baseball won the weekend series against a top ten ranked opponent for the first time since 2011.
