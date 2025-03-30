All Huskers

Gallery: Husker Baseball Trounces No. 5 Oregon State in Series Finale

Huskers score nine runs in the seventh inning en route to 16-7 win to take the weekend series.

Amarillo Mullen

Max Buttenback rounds the bases after his three-run homer as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh. / Amarillo Mullen

Home runs from Tyler Stone, Will Jesske, Max Buttenback and Hogan Helligso power the Huskers past the No.5 Beavers. Oregon State scored three to take the lead in the top of the seventh, but the Huskers answered back with a big inning which included a pinch-hit home run from Max Buttenback. Nebraska Baseball won the weekend series against a top ten ranked opponent for the first time since 2011.

Starting pitcher Jackson Brockett (33) and starting catcher Will Jesske walk out from the bullpen prior to game three of the series against Oregon State. / Amarillo Mullen
Jackson Brockett pitched 3.1 innings and struck out four. / Amarillo Mullen
Case Sanderson makes a catch in foul territory. / Amarillo Mullen
The Husker dugout celebrates Tyler Stone's (55) solo home run in the second inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva (1) slides into Oregon State's catcher, Wilson Weber, who couldn't hold on to the ball allowing Silva to score. / Amarillo Mullen
Casey Daiss celebrates a strikeout to end OSU's half of the fifth. / Amarillo Mullen
Caleb Clark replaced Daiss on the mound in the sixth. / Amarillo Mullen
Luke Broderick entered the game to finish the seventh. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin makes a catch in right field. / Amarillo Mullen
Cayden Brumbaugh attempts to toss the ball to first base, but ended up with an error, loading the bases for the Beavers. / Amarillo Mullen
Tyler Stone celebrates a two-out single with the bases loaded to score two. / Amarillo Mullen
Max Buttenback rounds the bases after his three-run homer as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin celebrates after advancing to second on an Oregon State fielding error. / Amarillo Mullen
Cayden Brumbaugh capped off the nine-run inning with a two-run single. / Amarillo Mullen
Gavin Blachowicz celebrates setting the Beavers down in order in the eighth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Hogan Helligso (10) meets Rhett Stokes at home plate after his solo home run in the eighth. / Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

