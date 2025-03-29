All Huskers

No. 5 Oregon State Dominates Nebraska Baseball in Seven-Inning Affair

The Beavers hit a school-record eight home runs as the series draws even 1-1.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska center fielder Riley Silva tracks a ball against No. 5 Oregon State at Haymarket Park on March 29, 2025.
Nebraska center fielder Riley Silva tracks a ball against No. 5 Oregon State at Haymarket Park on March 29, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Lady Luck decided to change horses from Friday to Saturday.

No. 5 Oregon State dominated Nebraska baseball in game two of the series at Haymarket Park, 16-5. The Huskers fall to 11-15 on the year while the Beavers improve to 20-5.

A day after Nebraska utilized three home runs to stun Oregon State, the Beavers got the bats going with eight home runs as part of 12 hits. Those eight homers are the most by a Husker opponent in a single game since 1999.

The contest ended after just seven innings, with Oregon State scoring in every frame.

Nebraska also tallied 12 hits on the day, but had trouble bringing runners home. The Big Red left 12 runners on base compared to just two for the visitors.

Tyler Stone and Devin Nunez both had two hits. Gabe Swansen had a team-high two RBIs.

Ty Horn fell to 0-4 on the year after giving up five runs on six hits over just 3.0 innings.

Nebraska and Oregon State will close out the weekend series Sunday at 12 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball