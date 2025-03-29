No. 5 Oregon State Dominates Nebraska Baseball in Seven-Inning Affair
Lady Luck decided to change horses from Friday to Saturday.
No. 5 Oregon State dominated Nebraska baseball in game two of the series at Haymarket Park, 16-5. The Huskers fall to 11-15 on the year while the Beavers improve to 20-5.
A day after Nebraska utilized three home runs to stun Oregon State, the Beavers got the bats going with eight home runs as part of 12 hits. Those eight homers are the most by a Husker opponent in a single game since 1999.
The contest ended after just seven innings, with Oregon State scoring in every frame.
Nebraska also tallied 12 hits on the day, but had trouble bringing runners home. The Big Red left 12 runners on base compared to just two for the visitors.
Tyler Stone and Devin Nunez both had two hits. Gabe Swansen had a team-high two RBIs.
Ty Horn fell to 0-4 on the year after giving up five runs on six hits over just 3.0 innings.
Nebraska and Oregon State will close out the weekend series Sunday at 12 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
