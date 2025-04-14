How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Creighton: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Looking to continue its momentum from the first conference series win of the season and an upset victory over No. 22 Kansas, the Nebraska baseball team couldn’t string enough together in a series loss to rival Iowa – losing two of the three games in Iowa City.
NU Friday starter Will Walsh was nearly as good as Big Ten Pitcher of the Year frontrunner Cade Obermueller as the two hurlers made Friday’s series opener into a pitchers’ duel. A Kooper Schulte solo home run in the second inning proved to be the difference for Iowa who rode seven shutout innings from Obermueller and a two inning save from Anthony Watts to secure a 1-0 win. Walsh tossed seven innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts while Christo threw a scoreless frame. Nebraska’s offense was limited to only three hits as Obermueller struck out 11 batters.
The script flipped on Saturday with NU starter Ty Horn getting chased out after allowing four runs in 4.1 innings pitched (he did have seven strikeouts) while Iowa starter Aaron Savary surrendered five runs in five innings. With Nebraska leading 6-5 after seven innings, the Hawkeyes teed off on Husker relievers Luke Broderick and Christo for a six-run eighth inning to pull away for an 11-6 victory, securing the series win.
Nebraska scraped together a Sunday victory to avoid a sweep, scoring three runs in the last two innings to win 6-4 despite four errors and only one of Iowa’s runs being earned. Josh Overbeek, Tyler Stone and Dylan Carey all homered while Max Buettenback played the role of hero with two of the three late runs coming off his swings.
The Huskers stay on the road and resume the in-state tour against rival Creighton on Tuesday, looking to avenge its loss from earlier this season.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers take on the Bluejays for the second time in 2025.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (16-20, 5-10 B1G) at Creighton (20-11, 3-3 Big East)
- When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: FS1
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Nebraska: TBD | CU: Ian Koosman, RHP, Jr. (3-3, 6.95 ERA, 33.2 IP, 26 ER, 30 H, 39 SO, 14 BB).
Creighton Series History
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 40-27, but have lost 12 of the last 13 matchups versus the Bluejays.
- Creighton took victory in the first game of the 2025 series 9-5 on April 1 as the Bluejays poured in three runs in the ninth inning to pull away from NU.
Creighton Scout
Last Season: 35-17 (7-13 Big East, 6th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Ed Servais (698-416 at Creighton, 22nd Season; 857-492-1 as HC, 30th season)
All-Conference Returners: Kyle Hess, INF, Gr. | Nolan Sailors, OF, Sr.
Key Transfers: Dakota Duffalo, OF, Gr. (Utah) | Matthew Aukerman, RHP, Gr. (Xavier) | Garrett Langrell, RHP, Gr. (Eastern Kentucky) | Nate McHugh, C, Jr. (Boston College) | Joe Hauser, RHP, R-Jr. (Minnesota) | John McDonald, RHP, Soph. (Bossier Parish CC).
Program Outlook: Sitting at 20-11 and only 3-3 in the Big East, Creighton has stayed afloat since beating Nebraska in early April going 4-4 since that victory in Lincoln. That included a major series win against Big East contender UConn, but followed with a midweek loss to Summit League foe North Dakota State and losing two out of three to Seton Hall on the road. One key trend in that eight-game stretch is how close the losses were for CU, who dropped three of the four losses by two runs or less.
The Huskers will likely see Creighton midweek starter Ian Koosman once again, who’s coming off two shutout innings in his brief starter against NDSU on April 8. The junior right hander didn’t have much success against NU in the last meeting, allowing three runs on five hits in only three innings of work. It was the bullpen who did the bulk of the work for CU in that win as Shane Curtin, Jimmy Burke, Matthew Aukerman and Garrett Langrell combined to throw six innings with two runs.
The key for Nebraska will be getting to CU’s bullpen early. Due to weather in New Jersey, Creighton’s weekend series opener against Seton Hall last Friday was postponed which set up a Sunday doubleheader that should have a lasting impact going into Tuesday. The Bluejays used only six pitchers in the two seven-inning games, but the CU quartet who limited NU last time out all had extended outings.
With that in mind, give me Nebraska to bounce back in this rivalry and win only its second game in the last 14 showdowns against Creighton.
