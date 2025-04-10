Nebraska Softball Homers Into History in Win Over Creighton
Just days after Samantha Bland tied Nebraska program history with three home runs in a single game, she homered the Huskers into the record books and downed the Creighton Bluejays, 8-2, on Wednesday night at Bowlin Stadium.
Bland's home run in the bottom of the second inning gave NU 77 home runs on the season, setting a new single season record.
Ava Bredwell and Ava Kuszak launched back-to-back homers in the bottom of the fifth, bringing the season total to 79.
Kuszak, Kacie Hoffmann and Emmerson Cope each recorded two hits for the Huskers.
Jordy Bahl got the start for the Huskers and improved to 16-4, pitching six innings of one-run ball. She struck out eight Bluejays and walked four. Hannah Camenzind pitched the seventh and allowed one run on two hits.
The Huskers opened the scoring with two two-out runs in the home half of the first. Hannah Camenzind was hit by a pitch, Hoffmann doubled her home and Cope singled to give NU a quick 2-0 lead.
NU extended its lead in the second inning when Kuszak led off the frame with a double to left, before scoring on a single up the middle from Lauren Camenzind. Bahl singled up the middle and then scored on Bland's three run homer.
The Bluejays got on the board in the top of the fifth thanks to a solo homer off the bat of Lily West.
However, the Huskers answered with two solo shots from Bredwell and Kuszak in the bottom half of the frame to extend the lead to 8-1.
West concluded her 3-for-4 night with a triple off the wall in center and scoring two pitches later on an infield hit by Kaelan Schultz.
Up next for the Huskers is a huge three-game series against Northwestern. The Wildcats are currently in first place in the Big Ten.
The first pitch of the series is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. CT and will be streamed on B1G+. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
- The 2025 squad now owns the school record for the most home runs in a season with 79. The Huskers still have 11 regular-season games left to play.
- With Ava Kuszak and Ava Bredwell hitting consecutive home runs in the sixth inning, NU has now hit back-to-back home runs six times this season.
- Nebraska has notched 14 innings this year with multiple home runs.
- Kacie Hoffmann grabbed a new career high with two doubles.
