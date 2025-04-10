Husker Dan Responds to His Emails
Husker Dan:
As you know, Greg Sharpe who had been "The Voice of Husker Football" passed away recently. Who do you think will succeed him?
Terra Torrey
Redondo Beach, CA
Terra: Great question. It's likely the university has already chosen Sharpe's successor. But if not, I would cast my vote for former Husker football play-by-play man Kent Pavelka. He is a Hall of Fame broadcaster who has been doing Husker men's basketball games for decades. He's passionate, knowledgeable, does his homework and I think might take the job if offered.
Husker Dan:
What are your hopes and expectations for the Husker football team coming out of spring practice?
Holly Wood
Bakersfield, CA
1.) No serious injuries
In last year's spring game, NU lost two players (WR Demetrius Bell and CB Blye Hill) to injures. Let's hope this year there are no serious injuries.
2.) Paring the Roster
I hope spring practice will give Matt Rhule and his staff ample time to know which players they plan to keep and who they're going to have to let go. As you know, rosters have to be cut to 105 by the summer. Rhule wants to give marginal players time to find other programs to transfer to.
3.) Staff Unity
In the offseason, Matt Rhule replaced all of his coordinators and hired four new coaches. They've never worked together. If Rhule's staff can come together as a unit this spring, that will go a long way to ensuring success for the Husker football program this fall.
Husker Dan:
What do you think of the Huskers winning the Crown tournament? It seems like NU got a participation trophy. What say you?
Tad Younger Reno, NV
Tad: "Small victories lead to great achievements."
This season, Fred Hoiberg's team ended the regular season with five consecutive losses. NU didn't even qualify for the conference tourney.
So Nebraska was invited to play in the Crown Tournament even though NU ended the season with a disappointing 17-14 record. The Crown championship allowed NU to end its season on a 4-0 run that earned the Huskers a season ending record of 21-14.
Yes, the Crown shouldn't be confused with the NCAA tourney. But when you're trying to rebuild a basketball program, even small victories can help.
Husker Dan:
I'm confused about the proposed revenue sharing for college athletes. What are your thoughts on the subject?
Dee Kreese
Omaha, NE
Great question. If you're confused, you are not alone. We aren't going to know the full impact of the ruling for some time. U.S. District Court judge Claudia Wilken is supposed to decide on the ruling later this month. The decision forces universities to distribute to their athletes up to $20.5 million in revenue a year.
I'm all for athletes being compensated for their play, but the devil is in the details. How will the money be distributed? And by whom? Will bench players be paid the same as starters? Will D-linemen be paid the same as O-linemen? Who determines the payouts? Coaches? ADs? How will non-revenue producing sports be treated?
There's a good chance there will be a bunch of college athletes who aren't going to like the payouts. Will the judicial courts be filled with lawyers and sports agents trying to seek equity for the athletes?
The average fan probably won't like the legal battles. If enough fans don't like what they're seeing, they can express their displeasure by voting with their pocket books.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
The subjects Will and I discuss in this week's podcast are the NCAA championship game, Husker baseball and softball and, of course, the Husker men's basketball Crown tournament title. Don't miss this episode!
