How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at No. 22 Kansas: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The Nebraska baseball team finally booked a conference series win by stringing together a few solid outings on Military Weekend at Haymarket Park in front of the Husker faithful.
Facing a sub-.500 Rutgers squad, NU took care of business starting with a back-and-forth Friday night affair that had a chance to become another nightmare in 2025. Despite starter Will Walsh allowing two runs in the top half of the first, the Husker bats – who have woke up since getting back from its long California trip – plated five runs with RBIs coming from Dylan Carey, Cael Frost and Hogan Helligso. Rutgers answered with a two-run shot and another RBI to tie the game the very next half inning. Walsh and the bullpen locked in from there shutting down the Scarlet Knights in what ended up being an 8-5 victory.
Nebraska’s offense continued to roll on Saturday as home runs from Tyler Stone and Max Buettenback spearheaded a five-run fourth inning in a 10-5 win to lock up the team’s first conference series win of the season. The sweep evaded the Huskers as Drew Christo couldn’t replicate his scoreless outing from Friday, allowing two pivotal runs in 1.2 innings pitched in a 7-5 Rutgers victory on getaway day.
Starting a five-game road trip that includes Iowa and Creighton, Nebraska faces a ranked Kansas team in its lone midweek contest.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers visit the Jayhawks for a Tuesday night showdown in Lawrence.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (14-18, 4-8 B1G) at No. 22 Kansas (27-6, 9-3 Big 12)
- When: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Where: Hoglund Ballpark, Lawrence, Kansas.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Nebraska: Ryan Harrahill, RHP, Soph. (0-0, 3.24 ERA, 8.1 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 3 SO, 2 BB) | KU: Patrick Steitz, RHP, R-Jr. (2-0, 3.27 ERA, 11.0 IP, 4 ER, 15 H, 7 SO, 2 BB)
Series History
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 149-103-2 through 254 all-time meetings.
- Kansas swept the 2024 season series with a pair of victories including a 13-11 win in Lawrence and a 9-4 victory in Lincoln.
Kansas Scout
Last Season: 31-23 (15-15 Big 12, T-6th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Dan Fitzgerald ( 83-61 at Kansas (.576), 3rd Season; 332-134 (.744) as HC, 8th)
All-Conference Returners: Dominic Voegele, RHP, Soph. (Freshman OTY) | Michael Brooks, INF, R-Sr. (Honorable Mention).
Key Transfers: Derek Cerda, OF, Jr. (Western Oklahoma St. College) | Brady Ballinger, INF, Soph. (College of Southern Nevada) | Jackson Hauge, INF/OF, Gr. (Minnesota St. Mankato) | Dariel Osoria, INF, Jr. (Western Oklahoma St. College) | Brady Counsell, INF/OF, Sr. (Minnesota) | Tommy Barth, OF, Sr. (East Tennessee St.) | Ian Francis, C, Sr. (Youngstown St.) | Sawyer Smith, INF, Sr. (St. Cloud State) | Alex Breckmeimer, RHP, Jr. (Bryant & Stratton College) | Kannon Carr, RHP, Jr. (Jefferson College) | Malakai Vetock, RHP, Sr. (Creighton) | Manning West, RHP, R-Soph. (Walters St. CC) | Robbie Knowles, RHP, Jr. (San Diego) | Eric Lin, RHP, Sr. (South Alabama).
Program Outlook: Following two subpar seasons with the Jayhawks (25-32, 31-23), third-year head coach Dan Fitzgerald has catapulted Kansas into one of the darlings of the 2025 college baseball season and has them positioned to return to an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2014 and only the sixth trip in school history.
Also, if Will Bolt and Nebraska want inspiration on how to scout and hit in the transfer portal, look no further than the Jayhawks who got seven of its nine regular starters through the portal. Leading the way is the two-headed monster duo of Brady Bellinger (College of Southern Nevada) and Jackson Hauge (Minnesota St. Mankato). Bellinger leads the team with a .408 average and 1.354 OPS while adding 12 home runs and 38 RBI. Hauge sneaks ahead of his teammate in the latter two categories with a team-high 14 home runs and 46 RBI while swatting .328.
The offense for Kansas is a beast as they lead the Big 12 in runs (312), hits (362), home runs (73) and RBIs (297). The Jayhawks have hit 20 more home runs than any other team in the conference and own a .311 batting average as a team. Of the regular starters, the lowest average is .256 with eight players hovering above .280.
Kansas is aided by a decent pitching staff as well including the midweek starter Patrick Steitz who shows off the Jayhawks’ depth with a 3.27 ERA in five starts this season. Senior Gavin Brasosky has been the ace of the bullpen with a 0.73 ERA in 12.1 IP. The depth continues with Alex Breckheimer (3.20 ERA in 19.2 IP), Thaniel Trumper (3.52 ERA in 15.1 IP), Connor Maggi (3.68 ERA in 14.2 IP) and Creighton transfer Malakai Vetock (3.77 ERA in 14.1 IP).
It’s really hard to see Nebraska winning this one on the road considering the stretch of bad pitching from the Husker hurlers. This could easily become a slugfest, and I see Kansas’ potent offense putting them over the top.
