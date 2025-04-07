There’s No Such Thing as Too Much Nebraska Football
Discussing last week's hot topic plus all the latest in spring practice with Josh Peterson.
In this story:
Josh Peterson from the I-80 Club joins the Common Fans to discuss a wide range of Husker football-related matters, including the topic that took over Husker Twitter early last week: whether or not there’s too much Nebraska football coverage, and whether anything can be learned from spring ball.
- The Common Fans are shocked to learn there are people out there who don’t want to talk about the third team linebacker in March.
- In all seriousness, the crew has a respectful discussion about the back-and-forth that took place between some members of the Nebraska media and many fans last week.
- The massive amounts of Husker football coverage and content stems from demand from the fan base, and that’s a good thing.
- What can be learned from spring ball?
- Understanding a younger generation that hasn’t seen much winning.
- The boys also discuss:
- How the quarterback room stacks up after Dylan Raiola.
- How to define success for the 2025 season.
- Which games would be the most disappointing to lose.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
