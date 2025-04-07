All Huskers

Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 Edge Isaac Miller Recaps Husker Visit

Nebraska Cornhuskers prospect Isaac Miller from Wisconsin recaps his visit to Lincoln with HuskerMax.

2027 Isaac Miller on a visit at Nebraska
Nebraska football continues to bring recruits on campus during this spring session.

One that was hosted this past weekend was 2027 edge Isaac Miller. The 6-6, 250-pound prospect plays fro Catholic Memorial in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Miller holds scholarship offers Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, and Utah. He caught up with HuskerMax following his visit to Lincoln.

"The visit was great! The energy was very much there. And the facilities were amazing," Miller said.

Three coaches stood out to the edge rusher on his visit.

"The coaches that stood out were Coach Bradden, Coach Rob Brown, and Coach E.J. Barthel. This is because they were always there and answering questions, and were very helpful," Miller said.

The defensive lineman is hopeful he can receive the Nebraska Cornhuskers offer on his next visit, as he is planning to return to Lincoln for a game.

"This visit opened my eyes about Nebraska and the place as a whole. I definitely want to come back for a game, and hopefully the offer," Miller said.

