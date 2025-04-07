All Huskers

Nebraska Guard Gavin Griffiths Enters Transfer Portal

The Huskers officially have a transfer portal departure, less than 24 hours after winning the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas.

Kaleb Henry

Rutgers transfer, Gavin Griffiths, shoots a three in front of Red team's bench.
Rutgers transfer, Gavin Griffiths, shoots a three in front of Red team's bench. / Amarillo Mullen
Less than 24 hours after Nebraska men's basketball won the inaugural College Basketball Crown, the Big Red have a transfer portal departure.

According to multiple reports, guard Gavin Griffiths is leaving Nebraska. The 6-7 sophomore spent one season in Lincoln after playing his freshman year at Rutgers.

ebraska Cornhuskers guard Gavin Griffiths (12) shoots over Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs.
Nov 22, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Gavin Griffiths (12) shoots over Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs (2) during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

In his lone season for the Huskers, Griffiths struggled to find his footing. After playing in double-digit minutes in five of the first seven games of the season, Griffiths would play more than eight minutes just once the rest of the way.

In 16 games, Griffiths averaged 2.1 points on 34.2% shooting, including 25% from 3. He did not appear in a game in Las Vegas for the College Basketball Crown

Griffiths is the first official departure after Fred Hoiberg's sixth season in Lincoln. The Huskers have already added two transfers, Pryce Sandfort from Iowa and Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, but must also replace several players who walked on senior day, including stars Juwan Gary and Brice Williams.

