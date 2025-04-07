Nebraska Guard Gavin Griffiths Enters Transfer Portal
Less than 24 hours after Nebraska men's basketball won the inaugural College Basketball Crown, the Big Red have a transfer portal departure.
According to multiple reports, guard Gavin Griffiths is leaving Nebraska. The 6-7 sophomore spent one season in Lincoln after playing his freshman year at Rutgers.
In his lone season for the Huskers, Griffiths struggled to find his footing. After playing in double-digit minutes in five of the first seven games of the season, Griffiths would play more than eight minutes just once the rest of the way.
In 16 games, Griffiths averaged 2.1 points on 34.2% shooting, including 25% from 3. He did not appear in a game in Las Vegas for the College Basketball Crown
Griffiths is the first official departure after Fred Hoiberg's sixth season in Lincoln. The Huskers have already added two transfers, Pryce Sandfort from Iowa and Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, but must also replace several players who walked on senior day, including stars Juwan Gary and Brice Williams.
