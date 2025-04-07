Nebraska Cornhuskers Recruiting: 4-Star IOL Albert Simien Recaps Husker Visit
Nebraska football continues through spring practices while also looking to the future by hosting recruits on campus.
One recent visitor was four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien. The 6-5, 260-pound prospect plays for Sam Houston in Lake Charles, Louisiana. According to Rivals, he is the top interior offensive lineman in the nation and the overall No. 51 prospect in the 2027 class.
Simien holds offers from Nebraska, Alabama, Houston, LSU, Ole Miss, Notre Damen, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more. He caught up with HuskerMax following his visit to Lincoln.
"I had a great time in Lincoln," Simien said. "My family and I toured the city, and it was solid. It was definitely a place with a welcoming feel. The Haymarket area was lively and full of energy, with great restaurants, and my family enjoyed taking pictures down there. The people of Lincoln were very welcoming. They proudly embraced me as a Husker recruit"."
Everything felt truthful and heart warming to the talented offensive lineman as he visited Lincoln, even when he was just shopping for himself and his family.
"I enjoyed every aspect of my visit, from our dining experience at Lila Mae’s to shopping at Best of Big Red for souvenirs for my family," Simien said. "The atmosphere and community felt welcoming and down-to-earth, which really stood out to me."
This visit did a lot for the Nebraska program as he confirms the Cornhuskers are now on his radar.
"This visit definitely put Nebraska on my radar. Seeing the culture firsthand, the strong foundation of the program, and how they invest in their players’ development and overall well-being helped me picture what it would be like to be part of their team," Simien said.
The coaching staff as a whole was great to the talented prospect. This includes Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
"The coaching staff was great. Everyone took time to talk, and I appreciated that," Simien said. "I’m especially thankful for Coach Raiola giving me solid advice and breaking down where I could fit into their program, as well as what my development would look like if I were to commit there."
Simien feels he is a priority following this visit, which the coaches stated directly to him.
"Yes, I do feel like a priority. There was a lot of communication with my coaches, and the time they spent with me and my family made that clear," Simien said.
Simien is hopeful of returning to visit the Nebraska program again.
"I’d love to come back and continue building my relationship with the staff and players. As time allows, I definitely plan to visit again," Simien said.
The talented prospect doesn't have a set decision date, but plans to stay where he is once he commits.
"Right now, as a sophomore, I’m taking my time with the process. I want to weigh all my options and make sure I find the best fit for me. Once I commit, I’m all in 100% and ready to win championships," Simien said.
