How to Watch Nebraska Baseball in the Chapel Hill Regional: Preview, Breakdowns, TV Channel
Tasked with taking down the Big Ten’s top two pitchers in what was essentially a single-elimination tournament, the Nebraska baseball team faced a steep hill entering the conference tournament in Omaha as the No. 8 overall seed. Surging with momentum by winning all of their weekend series since late March, the Huskers were peaking at the right time under head coach Will Bolt, who navigated major early season injuries and midweek woes.
NU was on the brink of going one-and-down against Michigan State in the opening game, but a dropped flyball on what would’ve been the final out of the Huskers season kept Nebraska alive. Facing top overall seed Oregon and its ace Grayson Grinsell with a B1G Tournament semifinal berth on the line, the Huskers grabbed a 6-1 lead and rode the six-inning start from Jackson Brockett en route to a 7-3 victory to win Pool A.
Leading Penn State 4-3 in the conference semifinals, Gabe Swansen sent out a two-run home run to extend the Huskers’ advantage in the seventh inning. The NU bullpen was dominant as Drew Christo and All-Big Ten reliever Luke Broderick combined for 5.2 innings of shutout baseball to lock up a 6-3 win. No. 13 UCLA and Big Ten Player of the Year Roch Cholowsky awaited in the finals, but they were no match for sophomore hurler Ty Horn, who had a career day with eight shutout innings allowing only three hits with six strikeouts. Casey Daiss put the finishing touches on a 5-0 shutout win as Nebraska locked up its second-straight Big Ten Tournament title at Charles Schwab Field.
While it turned out to be a windy road, Nebraska met its preseason goal by reaching its second-straight NCAA Regional – but this time the Huskers will look to make some noise. NU will head East for its postseason journey, landing in the Chapel Hill Regional with No. 5 overall tournament seed North Carolina, Patriot League champions Holy Cross and former conference foe Oklahoma.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers travel to North Carolina for NCAA Regionals.
How to Follow Along
Chapel Hill Regional – Chapel Hill, North Carolina (All games at Boshamer Stadium)
Friday, May 30
- Game 1: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Holy Cross | 11 a.m. CDT | ACCN
- Game 2: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma | 4 p.m. CDT | ESPN+
Saturday, May 31
- Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 11 a.m. CDT | TV TBD
- Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 5 p.m. CDT | TV TBD
Sunday, June 1
- Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | 11 a.m. CDT | TV TBD
- Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 | 5 p.m. CDT | TV TBD
Monday, June 2
- Game 7 (if necessary): Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 | Time TBD | TV TBD
All Nebraska games can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.
Oklahoma Scout
Head Coach: Skip Johnson | 8th Season at Oklahoma & HC | 264-173 (.604) at Oklahoma & HC | 1x CWS Runner-Up, 4x NCAA Regionals | 1x Big 12 regular season title (2024), 1x Big 12 tournament title (2022) | 1x Big 12 Coach OTY (2024) | Previous assistant at Oklahoma and Texas.
2025 Record: 35-20 (14-16 SEC, 12th) | 1x All-SEC First Team, 1x All-SEC Second Team, 1x All-SEC Freshman Team.
All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 148-101-2.
* Indicates Team Leader
Key Players
Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Jr. | 10-3* | 2.47 ERA | 91 IP* | 120 SO* | 20 BB | 20 BB | 63 H
- The only Sooner selected to the All-SEC First Team.
- Led the SEC in innings pitched and wins while ranking fourth in strikeouts.
Easton Carmichael, C, Jr. | .321 AVG* | 14 HR* | 55 RBI* | 71 H* | .975 OPS* | 12 SB
- 2025 All-SEC Second Team selection.
- Named to an all-conference team in all three college seasons, including a third team All-American nomination in 2024.
Jaxon Willits, INF, Soph. | .305 AVG | 9 HR | 42 RBI | 61 H | .924 OPS | 14 SB
- Second on the team in average, hits, home runs, RBI, OPS and slugging percentage.
Kyle Branch, INF, Fr. | .295 AVG | 2 HR | 27 RBI | 36 R | .749 OPS | 14 SB
- Selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
Kylan Crooks, CP, Sr. | 2-1 | 1.86 ERA | 29.0 IP | 14 SV* | 31 SO | 9 BB | 6 ER | 23 H
- Second in the SEC in saves and sixth in ERA.
SEC Stat Rankings (Out of 15)
Batting Avg: 11th (.274) | Runs Scored: 13th (361) | Hits: 13th (489) | RBI: 13th (332)
Home Runs: 13th (61) | Total Bases: 13th (796) | Walks: T-7th (284) | Strikeouts: 13th (445)
Stolen Bases: 2nd (113).
ERA: 7th (4.44) | Opp. Batting Avg: 10th (.245) | IP: 12th (472.0) | Strikeouts: 9th (539)
Wins: 11th (35) | Saves: 6th (15) | Hits Allowed: 9th (439) | Runs Allowed: 9th (273)
Earned Runs Allowed: 8th (233) | Walks Allowed: 6th (193) | HRs Allowed: 3rd (47).
Fielding Pct: 13th (.972) | Errors: 4th (55).
Team Breakdown: Having not advanced past a regional since finishing as the College World Series runner up in 2022, Oklahoma looks destined to continue that trend under eight-year head coach Skip Johnson. Much like its conference brethren, the Sooners were beneficiaries of its tough conference schedule, finishing with an RPI of 26 despite going below .500 in SEC play for a 12th-place finish. The Sooners had a good showing the SEC Tournament, getting past No. 13 Kentucky before upsetting No. 5 Georgia to reach the quarterfinals where they would lose to No. 4 Vanderbilt.
Pitching is definitely the stronger aspect of this team with second-year transfer Kyson Witherspoon ascending after his breakout 2024 campaign, leading the rotation with a 10-3 record on a 2.47 ERA in 91 innings with 120 strikeouts and only 20 walks. He leads the SEC in wins and innings pitched while ranking fourth in strikeouts. The rotation drops off behind him, however, as brother Malachi Witherspoon has had his growing pains in his transition from closer to rotation with a 5.53 ERA in 68 innings while third starter Cade Crossland finished with a 7.04 ERA in 12 starts. The bullpen is fantastic with closer Dylan Crooks leading the charge. He was second in the SEC with 14 saves while being sixth with a 1.86 ERA. Reid Hensley (2.67 ERA in 30.1 IP) and James Hitt (2.76 ERA in 32.2 IP) combine with Crooks to anchor the relievers.
While in the ultra-competitive SEC, the Sooner offense ranked in the bottom five in most categories which included being 13th (Out of 15) in runs scored, hits, RBIs, home runs, total bases and strikeouts. Catcher Easton Carmichael was named to the All-SEC second team after smacking a team-leading 71 hits with 14 home runs and 55 RBI. Kyle Branch doesn’t bring much power (two home runs), but he hit .295 in 200 at-bats to earn a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team.
Overall, the path for the Sooners to win the regional will be through Whitherspoon and the bullpen. The offense has been up-and-down for most of the season, but they’ll need to produce runs at a decent pace to relieve some of the pressure from the pitching staff. The Huskers will be tasked with facing another pitcher that ranks among the best in the country, so while the first matchup with the Sooners may not go their way, I like Nebraska more if they meet in an elimination game.
No. 5 North Carolina Scout
Head Coach: Scott Forbes | 5th Season at UNC & HC | 196-101 (.660) at UNC & HC | 1x CWS App., 1x NCAA Super Regional, 3x NCAA Regional | 2x ACC Tournament titles, 1x ACC regular season title (2024) | 1x ACC Coach OTY (2024) | Previous assistant at North Carolina and Winthrop.
2025 Record: 42-12 (18-11 ACC, 3rd) | ACC Pitcher of the Year, 3x First Team All-ACC, 2x Second Team All-ACC, 1x Third Team All-ACC, 1x Freshman All-ACC.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 1-0.
* Indicates Team Leader
Key Players
Jake Knapp, RHP, Gr. | 12-0* | 2.17 ERA* | 87.0 IP* | 78 SO* | 13 BB | 21 ER | 59 H
- 2025 ACC Pitcher of the Year after missing the entire 2024 season due to injury.
- ACC leader in ERA, wins, innings pitched and fewest walks.
Luke Stevenson, C, Soph. | .268 AVG | 18 HR* | 52 RBI | 55 BB* | 1.024 OPS* | .593 SLG*
- One of three Tar Heels to be named First Team All-ACC after tying for the conference lead in home runs.
- Top 20 MLB draft prospect after earning freshman all-america honors in 2024.
Hunter Stokely, 1B, Gr. | .327 AVG | 13 HR | 55 RBI* | 70 H* | .963 OPS | .565 SLUG
- One of three Tar Heels to be named First Team All-ACC.
- Played in only three games in 2024 after sustaining an injury.
Kane Kepley, OF, Jr. | .293 AVG | 2 HR | 29 RBI | 64 R* | 60 H | 38 SB* | .897 OPS
- One of two Tar Heels to be named Second Team All-ACC.
- Second in the ACC in stolen bases and 13th nationally.
Walker McDuffie, RP, Fr. | 3-1 | 3.08 ERA | 6 SV* | 49.2 IP | 62 SO | 19 BB | 17 ER | 30 H
- Only North Carolina player named Freshman All-ACC.
ACC Stat Rankings (Out of 16)
Batting Avg: 9th (.286) | Runs Scored: 6th (416) | Hits: 10th (521) | RBI: 6th (379)
Home Runs: 5th (73) | Total Bases: 9th (856) | Walks: 5th (293) | Strikeouts: 7th (438)
Stolen Bases: 3rd (83).
ERA: 1st (3.42) | Opp. Batting Avg: 2nd (.223) | IP: 8th (474.0) | Strikeouts: 7th (484)
Wins: 2nd (42) | Saves: 6th (11) | Hits Allowed: 2nd (394) | Runs Allowed: 1st (212)
Earned Runs Allowed: 1st (180) | Walks Allowed: 2nd (180) | HRs Allowed: 4th (48).
Fielding Pct: 3rd (.977) | Errors: 3rd (44).
Team Breakdown: Winning the ACC Tournament as the No. 3 overall seed, North Carolina dispatched No. 5 Clemson 14-5 to earn its spot as the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and host a home regional for the third time in the last four years under fifth-year head coach Scott Forbes. The Tar Heels are in great position to make its second-straight College World Series appearance after going 1-2 in Omaha a year ago.
While not technically labeled as offseason acquisitions, North Carolina got huge boosts with the return of ace Jake Knapp and first basemen Hunter Stokely after both went down with season-ending injuries in 2024 after just a few games. Knapp bounced back to dominate the conference and become one of the best pitchers in the country winning ACC Pitcher of the Year honors following a 12-0 campaign with a 2.17 ERA in 87 innings. Stokely joined Knapp on the All-ACC First Team after hitting .327 (Second on UNC) with 13 home runs and tying the team high with 55 RBI. Mostly being in the middle pack in most offensive categories, the Tar Heels can hit the long ball – ranking fifth in the ACC in home runs with 73. That effort is led by top MLB prospect catcher Luke Stevenson. The sophomore tied the conference lead with 18 home runs after hitting 14 as a freshman. Gavin Gallaher joins Stokely and Stevenson with double-digit bombs as he smacked 14 home runs during the regular season.
Similar to Oklahoma, North Carolina is defined by its stellar pitching staff which ranks fourth nationally with a 3.42 team ERA across 474 innings pitched. Knapp is the ace, but Jason DeCaro (3.42 ERA in 73.2 IP) and Aidan Haugh (3.74 ERA in 67.1 IP) form a menacing starting rotation. The bullpen is spread across even pitchers with the highest ERA reaching 5.06. Ryan Lynch (2.98 in 48.1 IP) is the work horse as true freshman Walker McDuffle (3.08 ERA in 49.2 IP) leads the team with six saves.
While most teams can fire back with their own ace, what makes North Carolina so dangerous in the postseason format is their depth of pitching, which should serve them well against opponent offenses that don’t light up the box score.
Holy Cross Scout
Head Coach: Ed Kahovec | 6th Season at HC; 10th as HC | 105-154 (.405) at HC; 137-253-1 (.351) as HC | 2025 Patriot League regular season & tournament title | 2025 Patriot League Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Bard | Previous assistant at Holy Cross and Rochester.
2025 Record: 31-25 (17-8 Patriot, 1st) | Patriot League Regular Season & Tournament Champions | Patriot League Player, Pitcher & Coach OTY, 4x First Team All-Patriot League, 4x Second Team All-Patriot League.
All-Time Series: Holy Cross leads 1-0.
* Indicates Team Leader
Key Players
CJ Egrie, OF, Jr. | .311 AVG | 5 HR | 28 RBI | 67 R* | 35 SB* | .947 OPS | .460 OB%
- 2025 Patriot League Player of the Year & First Team All-Patriot League.
- Led the Patriot League in runs scored and stolen bases while being top ten in OPS, hits, doubles (13), triples (3), home runs, slugging, walks, on-base percentage.
Jaden Wywoda, RHP, Jr. | 9-2* | 3.65 ERA | 79 IP | 78 SO | 26 BB | 32 ER | 71 H
- 2025 Patriot League Pitcher of the Year & First Team All-Patriot League.
- Tied the league high in wins while ranking third in ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.
Chris Baillargeon, 1B, Sr. | .386 AVG* | 3 HR | 52 RBI* | 76 H* | 18 2B | 1.025 OPS*
- One of four Crusaders selected as First Team All-Patriot League.
- Led the Patriot League in average, OPS, hits, RBI, and total bases (103).
Jimmy King, INF, Sr. | .335 AVG | 1 HR | 41 RBI | 71 H | 20 SB | 19 2B* | .874 OPS
- One of four Crusaders selected as First Team All-Patriot League.
- Paced the Patriot League in doubles, ranked second in hits and finished sixth in stolen bases.
Danny Macchiarola, RHP, Jr. | 9-4* | 3.02 ERA* | 89.1 IP* | 91 SO* | 26 BB | 30 ER | 74 H
- Named Second Team All-Patriot League for the second-straight season.
- The Patriot League leader in ERA, wins, games started (15), innings pitched, fewest runs allowed, and strikeouts.
Patriot League Stat Rankings (Out of Six)
Batting Avg: 1st (.285) | Runs Scored: 1st (418) | Hits: 1st (523) | RBI: 1st (364)
Home Runs: 3rd (33) | Total Bases: 1st (772) | Walks: 1st (306) | Strikeouts: 5th (410)
Stolen Bases: 1st (123).
ERA: 3rd (5.95) | Opp. Batting Avg: 2nd (.269) | IP: 1st (458.0) | Strikeouts: 1st (421)
Wins: 1st (31) | Saves: 2nd (12) | Hits Allowed: 5th (477) | Runs Allowed: 4th (353)
Earned Runs Allowed: 4th (303) | Walks Allowed: 4th (269) | HRs Allowed: 5th (38).
Fielding Pct: 4th (.961) | Errors: 1st (76).
Team Breakdown: In what could be described as an underwhelming first four seasons with Holy Cross for head coach Ed Kahovec (48-102), the Crusaders have made giant steps in the last two seasons – going 26-27 in 2024 before marching towards the Patriot League regular season and tournament titles in 2025 with a 17-8 in league play.
Holy Cross will make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and second since 1978 after capturing the program’s second Patriot League tournament championship last week. There’s only six teams in the Patriot League, but the Crusaders led in most categories including batting average, hits, runs, RBIs, total bases, walks, and stolen bases. Junior outfielder CJ Egrie took home Patriot League Player of the Year honors after hitting .311 with five home runs (league leader had eight) and 67 runs scored. Chris Baillargeon just missed out on being named Player of the Year after leading the league with 52 RBI, 1.025 OPS and a .523 slugging percentage. Infielder Jimmy King finished right behind Egrie with 71 hits on the season while adding 20 stolen bases.
The Crusaders are top heavy on the pitching side with the dynamic duo of Patriot League Pitcher of the Year Jaden Wywoda (3.65 ERA in 79 IP) and Danny Macchiarola (3.02 ERA & 91 SO). Both were named First Team All-Patriot League and carried a staff that only ranked third in the league in ERA. True freshman reliever Jake Lenhan is the bullpen ace with a 4.32 ERA in 41.2 innings as well as a team-leading four saves.
Overall, the lack of competitive depth within the Patriot League makes it nearly impossible for its representative to make an impact in a regional. Although, in terms of matchups, the Crusaders landed in a regional where the offenses aren’t the calling cards for the other teams – which is a strong suit for Holy Cross. On paper, it’s just hard to believe the Crusaders can make an impact with its pitching especially if teams can knock out Macchiarola and Wywoda early.
