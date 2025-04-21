How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Kansas: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Despite a less than ideal start to the weekend, the Nebraska baseball team upheld expectations to walk away with another conference series victory in its attempt to shore up their record for a run in the conference tournament.
Friday starter Will Walsh was hammered in an uncharacteristic outing where he was pummeled for six runs in three innings – with all runs coming from homers. In total, the two teams combined for nine home runs, including the second multi-homer game of the season for Josh Overbeek, but the Huskers started the series on a sour note with a 9-7 loss.
With Saturday becoming a doubleheader due to impending bad weather, the Nebraska bats brought the thunder with a five-run first inning – including a Gabe Swansen grand slam. Max Buettenback, Overbeek and Will Jesske all drove home two runs apiece en route to a 14-4 run-rule victory. The second game became a pitcher’s duel as NU starter Jackson Brockett tossed five innings of two-hit ball. Jesske came across the plate to break a scoreless tie in the third. Overbeek slapped an RBI double down the left field line in the fourth inning before Case Sanderson brought him home with a single to open up a 3-0 lead. The Huskers plated two more as Pryce Bender, Caleb Clark and closer Luke Broderick combined for two shutout innings to slam the door in a 5-2 win to lock up the series victory.
What follows is another midweek test for the Huskers, who take on a dangerous Kansas team that will look for revenge after coming up short to NU earlier in the month.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska hosts the Jayhawks for a Tuesday night showdown in Lincoln.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (19-21, 7-11 B1G) vs. Kansas (31-10, 12-6 Big 12)
- When: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Nebraska: TBD | KU: TBD
Series History
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 150-103-2 through 255 all-time meetings.
- The Huskers scored three runs in the final two innings to upset the No. 22 Jayhawks 7-5 on April 22 in Lawrence in the team’s first 2025 meeting.
Kansas Scout
Last Season: 31-23 (15-15 Big 12, T-6th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Dan Fitzgerald (87-65 at Kansas (.572), 3rd Season; 336-138 (.709) as HC, 8th.
All-Conference Returners: Dominic Voegele, RHP, Soph. (Freshman OTY) | Michael Brooks, INF, R-Sr. (Honorable Mention).
Key Transfers: Derek Cerda, OF, Jr. (Western Oklahoma St. College) | Brady Ballinger, INF, Soph. (College of Southern Nevada) | Jackson Hauge, INF/OF, Gr. (Minnesota St. Mankato) | Dariel Osoria, INF, Jr. (Western Oklahoma St. College) | Brady Counsell, INF/OF, Sr. (Minnesota) | Tommy Barth, OF, Sr. (East Tennessee St.) | Ian Francis, C, Sr. (Youngstown St.) | Sawyer Smith, INF, Sr. (St. Cloud State) | Alex Breckmeimer, RHP, Jr. (Bryant & Stratton College) | Kannon Carr, RHP, Jr. (Jefferson College) | Malakai Vetock, RHP, Sr. (Creighton) | Manning West, RHP, R-Soph. (Walters St. CC) | Robbie Knowles, RHP, Jr. (San Diego) | Eric Lin, RHP, Sr. (South Alabama).
Program Outlook: Nebraska enjoyed one of its best victories of the season the last time it faced Kansas on April 22 in Lawrence. Tied at four entering the eighth inning, Buettenback and Cael Frost ripped RBI singles to break the tie, and a final run by Cayden Brumbaugh in the ninth sealed a 7-5 victory of the Huskers, who pulled off a ranked upset of the No. 22 Jayhawks.
Including that game, Kansas is 4-4 since that midweek showdown including a sweep at the hands of No. 24 TCU in Fort Worth. However, the Jayhawks recovered to take an 18-12 win over Wichita State in a midweek game before sweeping a three-game conference series against rival Kansas State as each game was decided by three or fewer runs.
The offense has yet to slow down for Kansas who leads the baseball heavy Big 12 in home runs (80), RBI (340), total bases (767), slugging percentage (.538) on-base percentage (.421) and walks (269). Jackson Hauge leads the conference in home runs with 17, which is four more than teammate Brady Ballinger who’s second in the league with 13 bombs. Plus, Hauge has 60 RBI on the season, which is 16 more than second-place Brady Counsell, who’s a teammate on the same Jayhawks squad.
Despite the staggering numbers, the Huskers limited KU to five hits in that midweek battle a couple of weeks ago, but that was by using 10 different pitchers. We’ll see if head coach Will Bolt and pitching coach Rob Childress go with the same strategy, but I find it hard to believe that NU can shut down this Jayhawk offense for a second-straight game. Give me Kansas to serve a plate of revenge on Nebraska.
