Nebraska Football Releases Husker Games Schedule

Besides a scrimmage, the day will include skills competitions, a media challenge, roping, and wing eating.

Kaleb Henry

The crowd at Nebraska football's Big Red Preview practice on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.
/ Tad Stryker
The football schedule for this weekend's Husker Games is here.

Now officially including a scrimmage, the Husker football portion of the day will also include several activities. Activities begin at 2 p.m. CDT Saturday, following an hour of 7-on-7 women's flag football between Midlan and UNL All-Stars.

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule meets with the media after practice this spring.
/ Kaleb Henry

The scrimmage will be played out over four quarters, with activities before and after each quarter. The addition of live football is something that coach Matt Rhule decided to add this past week.

"I’m going to go live and do some Red and White stuff," Rhule said on Thursday. "We have a bunch of guys that this could be their last time playing in that stadium. We have a bunch of guys that are fighting to make the 105. We have a bunch of guys, that, if they can’t play here, they need some tape to go somewhere else.

"I’ve waited until after the portal closes. The portal closes that Friday. The guys that are cemented in their spots, they won’t play. Some guys will ask to play or not, but those guys that are battling – some are twos even, but they want to prove they’re a one."

Linebacker Jacob Bower during Nebraska football spring practice on April 15, 2025.
/ Nebraska Athletics

Rhule said he owed it to the guys that have gone through the rigors of being a Husker to get them on the field in from of the fans.

"If you love the walk-on program and you love Husker football and you love those kids that have, in the face of being told that they’re not going to make the 105, still did the mat drills this winter – I don’t know if I could do that," Rhule said. "Kids that come from other schools go ‘coach, this is demanding.’ Guys leave here sometimes because it’s too demanding. We’ve got guys who do this schedule after being told, you are not going to be in the 105.

"So I’m going to put them out there and tell my wife and kids to come watch them play. Could be their last time, maybe they’ll end up being a starter here one day, there’s someone that plays in this thing next Saturday that will be a starter one day."

Besides the scrimmage, the day will include former greats, current starters, and even media taking part in different activities.

"We’ll celebrate the former players, we’ll celebrate the guys. You can see the Dylans (Raiola) and the Jacorys (Barney Jr.) out there doing a bunch of stuff," Rhule said.

Dylan Raiola
/ Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Those additional activities, set up like the NFL Pro Bowl, include specialist competitions, strongest man, quarterback shootout, agility and skills showdown, a media challenge, and fastest man. Non-football activities include the John Cook Roping Round Up at halftime and a wing eating contest to close out the day from Memorial Stadium.

The Husker Games will continue away from Memorial Stadium with a soccer scrimmage against Wyoming at Hibner Stadium and a volleyball exhibition against Kansas at newly named John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The full list of activities in Memorial Stadium is below.

1:00 p.m. CDT

  • 7-on-7 women's flag football: Midland vs. UNL All-Stars

2:00 p.m. CDT

  • Big Red Kickoff (specialist competitions)
  • Scrimmage 1st Quarter
  • Strongest Man
  • Scrimmage 2nd Quarter
  • Quarterback Shootout
  • Halftime - John Cook Roping Round Up
  • Scrimmage 3rd Quarter
  • Husker Hands (agility and skills showdown)
  • Media Challenge
  • Scrimmage 4th Quarter
  • Fastest Man
  • Wing Eating Contest

Published
