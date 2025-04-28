How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Kansas State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Don’t look now, but the Nebraska baseball team is making a push.
Despite the up-and-down nature of its 2025 season, the Huskers have quietly won four of its last five weekend series with the latest victim being Maryland as NU took two of the three games from the Terrapins.
Friday starter Will Walsh struggled in his second-straight start, allowing five runs in three innings as Maryland rocked Nebraska for 12 runs on 13 hits en route to a 12-5 series opening win. The Huskers bounced back behind Ty Horn, who arguably had his best start of the season with six shutout innings and five strikeouts. Cayden Brumbaugh and Case Sanderson combined to go 6-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs as Nebraska took a 7-2 victory. The Husker offense woke up in the rubber match, exploding for six first-inning runs – highlighted by Gabe Swansen’s grand slam. NU’s star outfielder finished the day 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs. In total, Nebraska plated 21 runs on 19 hits as part of a 21-5 win to take the conference series.
Up next is the penultimate midweek game of the season for the Huskers who will aim to enact some revenge on a Kansas State team that’s already taken two games from Nebraska this season.
Here’s all you need to know as NU takes on the Wildcats at Haymarket Park Tuesday night.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (21-23, 9-12 B1G) vs. Kansas State (26-18, 12-9 Big 12)
- When: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Tuesday
Nebraska: TBD | Kansas State: TBD
Series History
- Nebraska leads the series 156-88.
- Kansas State has already won two games over Nebraska this season. That started with a 9-6 victory in the final game of the Frisco College Baseball Classic on March 2 before a 12-8 win on Tuesday, March 25 in Manhattan.
Kansas State Scout
Last Season: 35-26 (15-15 Big 12); Eliminated in Charlottesville Super Regional
Head Coach: Pete Hughes (195-160, .549, 7th Season at KSU)
All-Conference Returners: Blake Dean, RHP, Soph. | Nick English, C/OF, Soph.
Key Transfers: Keegan O’Connor, C, Gr. (Quinnipiac) | Dee Kennedy, INF, Soph. (Texas) | Seth Dardar, INF, Gr. (Columbia) | Maximus Martin, INF, Jr. (Georgia State) | Bear Madliak, C, R-Jr. (Jacksonville State) | Shintaro Inque, INF, Jr. (Western Nebraska CC) | Michael Quevedo, LHP, Sr. (Nicholls State) | Lincoln Sheffield, LHP, Jr. (Hinds CC) | Tazwell Butler, RHP, R-Jr. (Walters State CC).
Program Outlook: The Wildcats have played mediocre baseball since last facing the Huskers in late March, posting an 11-10 record with a 7-8 mark in the Big 12. That still puts KSU inside the top half of the conference at sixth overall and an RPI of 43 should also help the Wildcats make a push for an NCAA Regional.
Following a five-game losing streak that saw the Wildcats drop two midweek games to Northeastern and swept by in-state foe Kansas, KSU has rebounded nicely by winning three of the last four games including a conference series win over Houston. Transfers Maximus Martin (Georgia State) and Keegan O’Connor (Quinnipiac) continue to be the straw that stirs the Kansas State drink as both players are hitting above .300 with 12 home runs apiece. Throw in 11 home runs from Texas transfer Dee Kennedy and the Wildcats have a powerful trio to lean on offensively. In fact, K-State is second in the Big 12 in home runs (77), third in total bases (721) and fourth in runs (324).
Pitching has been less-than-ideal as the Wildcats have the 10th best pitching staff in the conference with a 5.43 team ERA allowing the fourth-most runs and fifth-most hits in the Big 12. Left-handed sophomore Adam Arther will be the ace out of the bullpen for KSU as he has a 2.04 ERA in just over 17 innings pitched this season. Brody Roe (3.12 ERA in 8.2 IP), James Guyette (3.50 ERA in 36 IP) and Ty Ruhl (3.93 ERA in 34.1 IP) create a solid trio to build around, but it’s certainly not a unit that should have the upper hand against a Husker offense coming off a 21-run outing.
With a 5-5 midweek record this season, Kansas State has been up-and-down and that could be a factor in a road game at Haymarket Park. Nebraska is playing solid baseball right now and has put itself back into the picture for a spot in the conference tournament. Give me the Huskers to take this one from the Wildcats.
