Three Takeaways as Nebraska Concludes Spring Football
Looking ahead for Nebraska football.
In this story:
The Common Fans talk some big picture takeaways as spring ball wraps up and we look ahead to the 2025 season.
1) Questions Questions Everywhere
- While optimism around the program is high, there are a number of questions that won’t be answered until the season starts in the fall.
- What will special teams look like under new coordinator Mike Ekeler?
- Can the defense continue its stellar play that has come to define the Rhule era?
- How much can the offense improve under Dana Holgorsen?
2) Dylan Raiola is the Face of the Program
- Raiola joining the women’s flag football contest during the Husker Games is just the latest example of Raiola embracing his leadership role.
- Raiola is perhaps even more of a face of the program than Matt Rhule.
3) Just Win Baby
- Some of Rhule’s comments during spring ball indicate he understands the stakes for his third year leading the program.
- Rhule is hyper-focused on the one thing that matters most in his job: winning football games.
- Husker fans have been through so much over the last decade, even the most optimistic need to see it on the field.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
