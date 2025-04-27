Nebraska Baseball Takes Maryland Series with Sunday Shellacking
The bats weren't just awake for the Big Red on Sunday, they were electrified.
Nebraska baseball pummeled Maryland 21-5 in seven innings at Bob Smith Stadium in College Park. The Huskers improved to 21-23 on the year and 9-12 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Terrapins fell to 20-25 overall and 6-15 in the league.
The win gives NU the weekend series 2-1.
Nebraska jumped out immediately, with a trio of walks followed by a Gabe Swansen grand slam in the top of the first inning. The Huskers posted six runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third, five in the fifth, four in the sixth, and one more in the seventh.
The only offense that Maryland was able to muster all came in the fourth inning. The Terrapins notched their own grand slam as part of a five-run frame, aided by a pair of Husker errors.
The Huskers scattered 19 hits on the afternoon, led by Swansen's 4-for-5 day. Besides the home run, Swansen also had a pair of doubles to help him rack up seven RBI and score three runs.
Cayden Brumbaugh, Dylan Carey, Josh Overbeek, and Hogan Helligso all notched multiple hits.
On the mound, Jackson Brockett earned the win for his 5.0 innings of work. He allowed five runs, two earned, on four hits while walking two and striking out four. Calbe Clark and Gavin Blachowicz finished out the game with 1.0 inning each, giving up one total hit between them.
Nebraska returns home Tuesday to host Kansas State. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Football 2027 DB Target Bryson Brown Talks Visit During the Husker Games
- Nebraska Football Target Reis Russell Recaps 'Great' Visit During Husker Games
- The Dani Busboom Kelly Era Begins With a 4-0 Win Over Kansas
- Gallery: Husker Volleyball Wins Four Sets Over Kansas in Spring Exhibition
- Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Kansas in Spring Scrimmage
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.