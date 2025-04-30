Nebraska's Gabe Swansen Delivers a Clutch Double to Walk-Off Kansas State
Late season Swansen is back.
Left fielder Gabe Swansen delivered a three-RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Nebraska baseball past Maryland, 7-6, Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. The Huskers improve to 22-23 on the year while the Wildcats fall to 26-19.
With Tuesday's result, the season series between NU and KSU finishes 1-1.
Nebraska seemed to have given the game away late. The Big Red led 4-2, but gave up three runs in the seventh and one more in the ninth to trail 6-4.
In the bottom of the ninth, Dylan Carey and Robby Bolin reached on singles. Cayden Brumbaugh was hit by the pitch, bringing Swansen to the plate with one out and the bases loaded.
Swansen smacked a 1-0 pitch down the left-field line for the walk-off three-RBI double to clinch Nebraska’s victory.
The Huskers notched nine hits on the night to six for the Wildcats.
On the hill, Nebraksa had eight pitchers make appearances. Tucker Timmerman tossed 2.2 innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday’s start. Colin Nowaczyk dealt 1.2 scoreless frames with a trio of punchouts. Pryce Bender and Grant Cleavinger combined to pitch one inning, followed by Drew Christo and Casey Daiss recording a pair of outs.
Luke Broderick surrendered a run on one hit and four strikeouts in 2.1 innings, before Gavin Blachowicz tallied the final two outs to improve 3-0 on the season.
The game also included a special moment for the Sharpe family. The daughters of the late Greg Sharpe, who was the radio voice for Kansas State before finishing his career at Nebraska, threw out the first pitch.
Nebraska stays home this weekend to host Minnesota for a Big Ten Conference series. First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m. CDT. All three games will stream on B1G+.
