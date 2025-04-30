Big Ten Conference Announces 2025-26 Women's Basketball Opponents; Nebraska Double-Plays Iowa
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Big Ten Conference has announced conference opponents for all 18 schools for the 2025-26 women's basketball season.
Each member institution will play an 18-game conference schedule, playing one school both home and away, while facing 16 teams once. Of the single-play opponents, member institutions will play eight at home and eight on the road.
Nebraska's double-play opponent remains Iowa. Last season, the teams split the season series 1-1, with the road team winning both games.
The Huskers will also host Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC. Those Los Angeles schools performed the best out of any Big Ten program last year, making the Final Four and Elite Eight, respectively.
Road trips for the Big Red will be to Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Washington, and Oregon.
Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past season. The Huskers also return former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie and Callin Hake, among others.
The Huskers have also added a trio of players from the transfer portal: Emily Fisher (Maryland), Hailey Weaver (Northwestern), and Eliza Maupin (Kansas State). Alanna Neale is the lone high school signee.
You can see the full list of opponents and home or away designations for every team below.
Illinois
Home: Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Northwestern
Indiana
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Purdue
Iowa
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, Oregon
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Nebraska
Maryland
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Ohio State
Michigan
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Michigan State
Michigan State
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Michigan
Minnesota
Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Wisconsin
Nebraska
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Iowa
Northwestern
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Illinois
Ohio State
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Maryland
Oregon
Home: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Washington
Penn State
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Rutgers
Purdue
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Away: Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Indiana
Rutgers
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Penn State
UCLA
Home: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Home/Away: USC
USC
Home: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Home/Away: UCLA
Washington
Home: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Oregon
Wisconsin
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Minnesota
