All Huskers

Big Ten Conference Announces 2025-26 Women's Basketball Opponents; Nebraska Double-Plays Iowa

The Huskers will host five NCAA Tournament teams from this past season, including both schools from LA.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 6, 2025.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 6, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

The Big Ten Conference has announced conference opponents for all 18 schools for the 2025-26 women's basketball season.

Each member institution will play an 18-game conference schedule, playing one school both home and away, while facing 16 teams once. Of the single-play opponents, member institutions will play eight at home and eight on the road.

Nebraska's double-play opponent remains Iowa. Last season, the teams split the season series 1-1, with the road team winning both games.

The Huskers will also host Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC. Those Los Angeles schools performed the best out of any Big Ten program last year, making the Final Four and Elite Eight, respectively.

Road trips for the Big Red will be to Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Washington, and Oregon.

Nebraska guard Logan Nissley looks for an opening against Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Nebraska guard Logan Nissley looks for an opening against Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis on March 6, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past season. The Huskers also return former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie and Callin Hake, among others.

The Huskers have also added a trio of players from the transfer portal: Emily Fisher (Maryland), Hailey Weaver (Northwestern), and Eliza Maupin (Kansas State). Alanna Neale is the lone high school signee.

Natalie Potts (22) smiles after a foul sends her to the free throw line for an and-one.
Natalie Potts (22) smiles after a foul sends her to the free throw line for an and-one. / Amarillo Mullen

You can see the full list of opponents and home or away designations for every team below.

Illinois

Home: Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Northwestern

Indiana

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Purdue

Iowa

Home: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, Oregon
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Nebraska

Maryland

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Ohio State

Michigan

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Michigan State

Michigan State

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Michigan

Minnesota

Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Wisconsin

Nebraska

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Iowa

Northwestern

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Illinois

Ohio State

Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Maryland

Oregon

Home: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Washington

Penn State

Home: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Home/Away: Rutgers

Purdue

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Away: Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Indiana

Rutgers

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Penn State

UCLA

Home: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Home/Away: USC

USC

Home: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Home/Away: UCLA

Washington

Home: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Oregon

Wisconsin

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Minnesota

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball