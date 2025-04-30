All Huskers

North Dakota State Transfer, Omaha Native CharMar Brown Picks Miami Over Nebraska

The Huskers are unable to bolster the running back room with a Nebraska native.

Kaleb Henry

North Dakota State running back and Omaha native CharMar Brown has elected to transfer to Miami over Nebraska.
/ @cdot_marty on Instagram
No bolstering of the Husker running back room today.

North Dakota State running back and Omaha native CharMar Brown has committed to Miami over Nebraska. Recent reports had indicated Cal would be his next destination, though that flipped on Wednesday.

Brown won the Jerry Rice Award this past fall, given annually to the most outstanding freshman player in the FCS. While rushing for 1,181 yards and 15 touchdowns, he also earned Missouri Valley Conference freshman of the year honors.

At Creighton Prep as a senior in 2022, Brown rushed for 1,408 yards and 17 touchdowns. He finished his prep career with 2,610 rushing yards and 38 TDs while also competing in wrestling and track and field.

Less than a week ago, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, and running backs coach EJ Barthel met with Brown. Despite that visit, Brown elected to head to the Sunshine State.

Although Nebraska's running back room would have been improved with the addition of Brown, the cupboard is far from bare. Junior Emmett Johnson is the expected RB1 this fall. Johnson played in 13 games last fall, including five stars, finishing with 117 carries for 598 yards, leading the team with 908 all-purpose yards.

The backfield is also hoping to improve with sophomore Kwinten Ives taking the next step. Earlier this spring, Holgorsen said Ives was "showing up".

"Playing with better pad level, just getting his pads low, running hard, running physical, being physical in pass protection," Holgorsen said. "The amount of time that he repped in December was really, really, really good for him. Went into the bowl game and scored a touchdown on the goal line. I think that gave him some confidence and it's carried over."

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Kwinten Ives (28) scores a rushing touchdown.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Kwinten Ives (28) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nebraska opens the season Aug. 28 against Cincinnati in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

