HuskerMax Today: Husker Baseball Surging, Evaluating Nebraska Athletics
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry look at the current surge by Husker baseball and what lies ahead for the remainder of the season. Plus, a discussion of Nebraska Athletics and their success relative to the rest of the Big Ten Conference. Are the Huskers near the top or bottom of the league for athletic departments?
In this story:
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry look at the surge for Husker baseball, including a Tuesday walk-off winner over Kansas State. What is the expectation for the final three weekends ahead of the Big Ten Tournament and how far out are the Big Red for the NCAA Tournament?
Plus, the guys discuss the success of the Nebraska Athletics department. How does NU compare to the rest of the Big Ten Conference?

