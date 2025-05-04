All Huskers

Late Offensive Surge Pushes Nebraska Baseball to Sunday, Series Win Over Minnesota

Winners of five series in the past six weekends, the Huskers now sit in 11th place in the Big Ten Conference.

Nebraska left fielder Gabe Swansen waits for the pitch from Minnesota at Haymarket Park on May 4, 2025.
Another weekend series win for Husker baseball.

Nebraska beat Minnesota Sunday at Haymarket Park, 8-3. The win gives NU the series 2-1, the fifth weekend series victory in the last six weeks.

The Huskers improve to 24-24 on the year and 11-13 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Gophers fall to 22-24 and 8-16.

Neither team managed to find a run until the fifth inning, when Minnesota went up 2-0 on a two-run homer. Dylan Carey launch a home run of his own in the sixth, but the Gophers got that run back in the seventh to lead 3-1.

Then Nebraska's offense surged.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Huskers scored three runs on three hits to take a 4-3 lead. That lead ballooned with a four-run eighth inning.

The Huskers tallied 13 hits on the day to 10 for the Gophers. Five Huskers notched multiple hits in the victory.

Nebraska wraps up its season series with Creighton this week. First pitch on Tuesday from Haymarket Park is set for 6 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Box Score

