Big Ten Conference Announces 2025-26 Men's Basketball Opponents; Nebraska Double-Plays Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern
The Big Ten Conference has announced conference opponents for all 18 schools for the 2025-26 men's basketball season.
Each member institution will play a 20-game conference schedule, playing three schools both home and away, while facing 14 teams once. Of the single-play opponents, member institutions will play seven at home and seven on the road.
Nebraska's double-play opponents are Illinois, Iowa, and Northwestern. Last season's schedule had the Big Red slotted with Iowa, Ohio State, and Maryland.
The 10 Big Ten home games are highlighted by a visit from Big Ten regular-season champion Michigan State as well as NCAA Tournament qualifiers Illinois, Maryland, Oregon Purdue and Wisconsin. Oregon and Washington will make their first visits to Lincoln as members of the Big Ten.
The Huskers’ 10-game conference road slate features games against Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan, as well as trips to Illinois and UCLA. NU’s west coast trip for the 2025-26 season will include games at UCLA and USC.
The Huskers are coming off a 21-14 season that ended with a title at the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. The Huskers return five letterwinners from last season, including starters Berke Büyüktuncel and Sam Hoiberg, along with Connor Essegian, who averaged 10.7 ppg off the bench last season.
The Big Red will also have new pieces that weren't part of the 2024-25 campaign. Rienk Mast, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023-24, is back after missing last season with an injury. The Huskers also have brought in several transfer portal pieces, including former Husker guard Jamarques Lawrence, who was part of the last Nebraska team to make the NCAA Tournament.
You can see the full list of opponents and home or away designations for every team below.
ILLINOIS
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern
INDIANA
Home: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Maryland Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue
IOWA
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Purdue
MARYLAND
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers
MICHIGAN
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State
MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC
Away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers
MINNESOTA
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Indiana, Northwestern, Wisconsin
NEBRASKA
Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern
NORTHWESTERN
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska
OHIO STATE
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin
OREGON
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: UCLA, USC, Washington
PENN STATE
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers
PURDUE
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin
RUTGERS
Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State
UCLA
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Oregon, USC, Washington
USC
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Oregon, UCLA, Washington
WASHINGTON
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Oregon, UCLA, USC
WISCONSIN
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Home/Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue
