Robby Bolin's Walk-Off Single Evens Nebraska Baseball's Series with Minnesota

The Huskers push the weekend series level with a walk-off winner Saturday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska center fielder Robby Bolin celebrates as he runs to first for his walk-off single against Minnesota at Haymarket Park on May 3, 2025.
The weekend series is still up for grabs.

Robby Bolin's walk-off single pushed Nebraska baseball past Minnesota Saturday at Haymarket Park, 5-4. The Huskers improve to 23-24 on the year and 10-13 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Gophers fall to 22-23 and 8-15.

The series is now tied 1-1.

Minnesota held a 3-0 lead through the first third of the game, but Nebraska answered with a three-spot in the fourth inning on the back of a Ty Stone 412-foot three-run homer over the wall in right-center field.

In the fifth, Bolin knocked an RBI double to put the Huskers up 4-3, but the Gophers answered immediatley in the top of the sixth to tie the game.

Still tied in the bottom of the ninth, Dylan Carey worked a walk before Will Jesske poked a single to left field. Hogan Helligso was then hit by the pitch to load the bases.

Facing an 0-2 count, Bolin laced an RBI single through the right side to plate Carey and give Nebraska a 5-4 walk-off win on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskers tallied nine hits on the afternoon to eight for the Gophers.

Nebraska and Minnesota will close out the series Sunday at 1 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

