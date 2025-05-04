Robby Bolin's Walk-Off Single Evens Nebraska Baseball's Series with Minnesota
The weekend series is still up for grabs.
Robby Bolin's walk-off single pushed Nebraska baseball past Minnesota Saturday at Haymarket Park, 5-4. The Huskers improve to 23-24 on the year and 10-13 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Gophers fall to 22-23 and 8-15.
The series is now tied 1-1.
Minnesota held a 3-0 lead through the first third of the game, but Nebraska answered with a three-spot in the fourth inning on the back of a Ty Stone 412-foot three-run homer over the wall in right-center field.
In the fifth, Bolin knocked an RBI double to put the Huskers up 4-3, but the Gophers answered immediatley in the top of the sixth to tie the game.
Still tied in the bottom of the ninth, Dylan Carey worked a walk before Will Jesske poked a single to left field. Hogan Helligso was then hit by the pitch to load the bases.
Facing an 0-2 count, Bolin laced an RBI single through the right side to plate Carey and give Nebraska a 5-4 walk-off win on Saturday afternoon.
The Huskers tallied nine hits on the afternoon to eight for the Gophers.
Nebraska and Minnesota will close out the series Sunday at 1 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
