Record Crowd Sees Nebraska Softball Clinch Weekend Series Against Maryland
In front of a record crown, the Red Team has clinched the final weekend series of the regular season.
No. 20 Nebraska softball beat Maryland, 9-2, Saturday afternoon. This was the first sellout in Bowlin Stadium history with 3,021 taking in the Husker victory. The previous record of 2,699 was set on April 19 this season against Indiana.
The Huskers improve to 37-12 on the year and 16-5 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Terrapins fall to 18-30 and 3-18.
A fielding error in the top of the first inning helped Maryland jump out to a 2-0 lead. Olivia DiNardo cut the deficit in half with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning.
That score held through the next couple innings, before the Big Red offense took off
The Huskers tallied four runs in the fourth inning, with Lauren Camenzind bringing in a run on a fielding error, Samantha Bland knocking in another on a single to left field and Ava Kuszak driving in two on a triple.
Nebraska added two more runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the victory.
The Huskers notched 11 hits on the day to seven for the Terrapins.
In the circle, Hannah Camenzind got the start, going 3.0 innings while allowing two unearned runs on five hits. Kyle Magee pitched the final 4.0 innings without allowing a run to pick up the win and improve to 7-4 on the year.
Nebraska and Maryland will wrap up the series Sunday at 11 a.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Nebraska has now won six Big Ten series this year. The Huskers did not lose a Big Ten series in 2025.
- The Huskers had two triples in today’s game, courtesy of Ava Kuszak and Abbie Squier. The last time NU had two triples in a game was March 13, 2022 against Long Beach State.
- Today’s crowd of 3,021 is a new program attendance record. The previous record of 2,699 was set on April 19 this season against Indiana.
- Today’s sellout was the first in Bowlin Stadium history.
- After her double in the fifth inning, Jordyn Bahl is now at 36 extra-base hits this season, a new program record.
