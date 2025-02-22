Nebraska’s Cancellation of Tennessee Series is a Major Disappointment for CFB Fans
Nebraska’s decision to cancel its highly anticipated home-and-home football series with Tennessee is an understandable move, but it remains a major disappointment for college football fans.
The matchup, set for 2026 in Lincoln and 2027 in Knoxville, would have brought together two storied programs with rich histories and passionate fanbases. Instead, Nebraska has opted to replace Tennessee with Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio), a significant downgrade in terms of national intrigue.
While the decision makes logistical and financial sense for the Huskers, it’s still frustrating to see the series scrapped so close to kickoff.
Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen cited upcoming renovations to Memorial Stadium as the primary reason, noting that the reduced seating capacity in 2027 made it crucial for the team to maximize home games that season.
That logic holds up, but it doesn’t make the loss of this marquee matchup any less disappointing. It would have been an unbelievable spectacle for Nebraska fans to see a game in Neyland Stadium, one of the most electric atmospheres in sports.
For Tennessee, the timing is particularly inconvenient. Vols' athletic director Danny White made it clear that the Vols are not happy about the cancellation, as it leaves them scrambling to fill major non-conference slots for both years.
This cancellation also marks the end of a long and winding road for what was once a highly anticipated series. Originally agreed upon back in 2006 for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the matchups were delayed a decade before ultimately being scrapped altogether.
The only consolation for Tennessee is that Nebraska will pay a $1 million buyout, but that does little to make up for the lost opportunity.
Nebraska and Tennessee have only faced off three times in history, with their most recent meeting coming in the 2016 Music City Bowl, a Vols victory. Their most famous clash came in the 1998 Orange Bowl, where Nebraska defeated Tennessee to claim a share of the national championship.
Fans hoping for another high-stakes showdown between these two programs will have to keep waiting—if it ever happens at all.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.