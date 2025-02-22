Jordy Bahl Takes No-Hitter Into 8th, Nebraska Softball Falls to No. 11 Duke
Jordy. Bahl was masterful in the circle Friday afternoon as the No. 16 Nebraska Cornhuskers dropped a heartbreak to the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils, 3-0, at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif.
Bahl had a no-hitter through seven innings before Duke produced its only two hits of the game and scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning, which began with a runner placed on second base due to the international tiebreaker.
The Huskers out-hit the Blue Devils 5-2 but couldn't get the timely ones going 0-for-14 with runners on base and 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
Nebraska had a runner on third in two of the first four innings but couldn't capitalize, including an early opportunity in the first when a runner was thrown out at home.
Despite a dominant performance, Bahl (4-2) took the loss. She allowed just two singles and carried a no-hitter through seven innings while striking out 10. Duke managed only one baserunner past first base during that stretch.
However, Bahl was charged with three runs (two earned).
Bahl and Lauren Camenzind each recorded two hits, with Bahl notching a double and a triple.
Nebraska takes on San Jose State and Howard on Saturday, with games set for 7:30 p.m. CT and 10 p.m. CT.
Nebraska takes on San Jose State and Howard on Saturday, with games set for 7:30 p.m. CT and 10 p.m. CT.
- Nebraska is 9-4 on the season, with all four losses coming to teams that are currently ranked in the NFCA Top 20.
- 14 of Nebraska’s 28 at bats came with runners on base, but the Huskers were 0-for-14 in those situations.
- Jordy Bahl was charged with two earned runs in the eighth inning, which began with a runner placed on second base. The two earned runs snapped Bahl's streak of 34.1 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.
- Bahl went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a triple to post her fifth multi-hit game of the year and her third game with multiple extra-base hits.
- Bahl now has 13 extra-base hits in her 11 starts in the batting order this season.
- Lauren Camenzind also went 2-for-3 to post her sixth multi-hit game of the year.
