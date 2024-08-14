Nebraska Baseball Announces Additions to Staff
After announcing the extension of coach Will Bolt on Tuesday, Nebraska baseball added two new faces and returned a former player to their coaching staff.
Bolt added Derek Roy as the next Director of Player Development, adding that Roy brings a "variety of experience and adds a great asset to the staff." Roy has been with Georgia State, Wake Technical Community College, and William Peace during his three years of coaching.
Roy was also a collegiate baseball player, competing one season with Coker University before finishing his career at Wake Technical Community College.
Garrett Plumlee and former Nebraska baseball player Cole Evans join the staff as the team's strength coach and graduate manager.
Plumlee was last with the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds. He had previously worked as a graduate assistant at TCU working with the baseabll and swim and dive programs in 2022-23.
Evans, a Grand Island native, will transition to the graduate manager role after playing the past two years with the Big Red. During his two seasons in Lincoln, Evans appeared in 105 games while hitting .275 with 20 doubles, nine home runs, and 68 RBI.
