NFL Analyst Critical of Dylan Raiola, Gives Nebraska Football Prediction
Another prominent media analyst weighed hison the Nebraska football team, and provided some criticism to freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola during a recent podcast interview.
Rich Eisen, host of 'The Rich Eisen Show' and a major contributor to the NFL Network, appeared on former Nebraska linebacker Will Compton's podcast 'Bussin' With the Boys' released on Tuesday. Eisen, a Michigan alum, spoke on several topics but included a quick jab towards the Huskers' young quarterback.
Nearing the 2:27 mark of the episode, Eisen, Compton, and co-host Taylor Lewan remarked on the 2023 Michigan/Nebraska matchup in which the Huskers fell at Memorial Stadium 45-7. The NFL Network anchor then spoke on Raiola and his viral photo from the beginning of fall camp.
"At least you have a guy that looks like (Patrick) Mahomes. You got that guy," Eisen said.
"He's going to be a hell of a ball player," Compton said in response.
Eisen then provided some critical analysis of the freshman, speaking further on the comparisons of Raiola to Mahomes.
"Don't you think he shouldn't look like Mahomes? Why wear your hair like, and the chin beard? He is legitimately going for it now."- Rich Eisen on Dylan Raiola
The Husker alum backed up Raiola's look.
"I love that he looks like Mahomes," Compton said. "I love that a young kid coming out of high school - number one recruit overall - has somebody that he looks up to and would love to emulate his game after."
It should be noted that Raiola commented earlier in camp on his look being similar to Mahomes.
"As a kid I always wore glasses and I've had this haircut since sixth, seventh grade maybe and I didn't know about Mahomes then," Raiola said. "I have my own little kick to it. That guy is one of the best, so it's cool, but I try to mimic my game after myself.
"If you want to get somewhere you have to see and know what it takes to get there and I think he's done more than enough to see what it takes. I just try to do my thing."
About twenty minutes later in the show, Compton asked Eisen to give a prediction for the 2024 season for the Huskers. The former SportsCenter anchor went through game-by-game, and said the Big Red should have good odds going with their current Vegas win/loss total.
"You better be over seven (wins). You better be. I'll give you eight."- Rich Eisen predicting Nebraska's wins
Eisen has been critical of Nebraska's 1997 national championship in previous episodes, including a 2018 debate with actor Nicholas D'Agosto as he argued that Tom Osborne's final championship was a "gift from the coaches poll."
The podcast host showed support to his former co-host on the NFL Network Deion Sanders last September, stating that Colorado would "beat them back to the Homestead Act" in their 2023 matchup.
Eisen, however, has been a fan of coach Matt Rhule, including him in a welcome interview for Nebraska back in November of 2022.
Rhule, Raiola, and the Huskers continue to prepare for their season opener on Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium against UTEP.
