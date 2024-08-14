Nebraska Volleyball Assistant Jordan Larson Reveals Injuries from Paris Car Crash
Former Nebraska volleyball player and current assistant Jordan Larson left Paris with more than just a silver medal.
The four-time Olympic medalist and Team USA teammate Micha Hancock were injured when their Uber driver crashed into a pole in Paris. The pair were returning to their hotel after celebrating their medal performance with the team.
Larson revealed the injury and cause in an Instagram story on her @gov1007 account.
"Decided to go out with a bang," Larson began. "Everyone is safe. Things definitely could have been worse."
Larson has a a scrape and bruise near her right eye. Hancock also made an Instagram post showing a significant black eye.
"All in all, feeling pretty good," Larson said. "Really grateful."
Larson is expected to return to Lincoln this week.
