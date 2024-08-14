All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Assistant Jordan Larson Reveals Injuries from Paris Car Crash

Nebraska volleyball great and current assistant coach Jordan Larson was in a car crash in Paris at the end of the Olympics. She and teammate Micha Hancock revealed their injuries on Instagram.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska volleyball assistant Jordan Larson shows her injury from a car crash in Paris.
Nebraska volleyball assistant Jordan Larson shows her injury from a car crash in Paris. / @gov1007 on Instagram
In this story:

Former Nebraska volleyball player and current assistant Jordan Larson left Paris with more than just a silver medal.

The four-time Olympic medalist and Team USA teammate Micha Hancock were injured when their Uber driver crashed into a pole in Paris. The pair were returning to their hotel after celebrating their medal performance with the team.

Larson revealed the injury and cause in an Instagram story on her @gov1007 account.

"Decided to go out with a bang," Larson began. "Everyone is safe. Things definitely could have been worse."

Larson has a a scrape and bruise near her right eye. Hancock also made an Instagram post showing a significant black eye.

"All in all, feeling pretty good," Larson said. "Really grateful."

Larson is expected to return to Lincoln this week.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Volleyball