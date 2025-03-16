Nebraska Baseball Gets Swept at UCLA
Through two weekends of conference play, Nebraska baseball is officially struggling.
Nebraska fell to UCLA Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles, 5-3. The Bruins improve to 16-4 on the year and 5-1 in the Big Ten Conference while the Huskers fall to 7-11 overall and 1-5 in the league.
The 1-5 start in the league is the worst start since beginning 0-8 in 1997, the first year of the Big 12 Conference. NU went 7-23 in the conference that season and 27-35 overall.
Nebraska got out to a 3-0 lead early. The Huskers scored on a two-RBI double from Dylan Carey in the second inning before adding a sacrifice fly from Tyler Stone in the third.
UCLA answered in the middle innings, beginning with a solo home run in the fourth. Two more runs were added in each of the fifth and sixth innings as Nebraska only got one guy to second base after the third inning.
The Huskers notched seven hits on the day, with Carey going 2-for-4.
Nebraska continues the West Coast road trip with a pair of midweek games against Pepperdine. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CDT on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with the games streaming on ESPN+.
The road trip continues next weekend at USC.
