Nebraska Basketball Has Shot at Redemption and Big Money in College Basketball Crown
Nebraska basketball is headed to Vegas to try and win some money.
The Huskers may have missed the NCAA Tournament, but they are stepping into a new era of college sports by competing in the inaugural College Basketball Crown. This tournament, running from March 31 to April 6 in Las Vegas, is unlike any other in college basketball history—not just because it offers teams a second chance at postseason play, but because it introduces a direct financial incentive through NIL funding.
In today’s ever-evolving college sports landscape, where players can profit from their name, image, and likeness, this event is a bold step forward in merging competition and compensation.
The Huskers will open against Arizona State on March 31 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The event’s first two rounds will take place at the Grand Garden Arena before moving to T-Mobile Arena for the semifinals and finals, all broadcast on FS1 and FOX.
But beyond the traditional postseason excitement, this tournament represents something entirely new—players competing for financial rewards, with semifinalists guaranteed at least $50,000 in NIL funds, the runner-up receiving $100,000, and the champion earning $300,000.
This format raises fascinating questions about the future of college basketball. While the NCAA Tournament remains the pinnacle of the sport, the College Basketball Crown offers a new kind of motivation.
Historically, postseason tournaments outside of March Madness, such as the NIT, have struggled to maintain relevance. But this event directly ties success to financial gain, something that could keep players engaged in a way never seen before at this level. For Nebraska, this is more than just an opportunity to extend its season—it’s a chance for players to benefit from their performance in a tangible way.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg emphasized that his team wanted to keep playing, and this gives them the perfect stage to do so. It could be even better than the NIT would have been.
The Huskers are led by first-team All-Big Ten guard Brice Williams, who has had a spectacular season averaging 20 points per game. Juwan Gary has been on fire lately, scoring 23 points per game over the final three contests, while sharpshooter Connor Essegian adds another scoring threat. They’ll now get a shot at redemption after missing the NCAA Tournament, but with an entirely new kind of reward on the line.
This tournament could be a glimpse into the future of college basketball. As NIL opportunities continue to reshape the sport, events like the College Basketball Crown may become more common, providing alternatives to traditional postseason formats while giving players a financial incentive to compete.
For Nebraska, it’s a chance to be part of something historic while playing under the bright lights of Las Vegas. It may not be what this team wanted to play for, but it is still a unique opportunity.
