Softball America Drops Nebraska From Top 25 After Series Loss at Ohio State

Following a series loss to Ohio State, Nebraska has been dropped from Softball America's Top 25 rankings.

Emmerson Cope delivers a pitch Saturday against Ohio State in a 13-12 loss.
Emmerson Cope delivers a pitch Saturday against Ohio State in a 13-12 loss. / Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska Cornhuskers opened the season with a loud statement taking down a top-10 ranked Tennessee in Clearwater but since then, the Huskers have slowly been slipping in Softball America's Top 25.

The online outlet released its newest set of rankings Monday morning and the Huskers are just receiving votes now after a series loss at Ohio State.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes entered the the poll at No. 21.

"The Buckeyes have been a team on the rise this season, but there is a good chance they crack the Softball America Top 25 this weekend after Sunday," Brady Vernon wrote Sunday. "Ohio State beat No. 20 Nebraska 12-6 to clinch the series over the Cornhuskers.

"While the contest does not count toward the Big Ten standings, it matters for RPI for both teams. Ohio State certainly is positioned to make the NCAA Tournament, and it is likely a team no one wants to pitch to with its explosive offense."

Nebraska set itself up for a great weekend taking Friday night's game by a score of 9-5.

Saturday's game was everything softball fans hoped it would as the two teams combined for 25 hits, 25 runs, eight home runs and eight doubles.

Sunday was a complete let down. Ohio State took an early 2-0 lead and the Huskers could never catch up dropping the rubber match 12-6.

For the Huskers, it was a learning experience as they still need to find pitching to back up Bahl. The Buckeyes put the conference on notice that they aren't going to back down and will hit home runs at will.

Up next for Nebraska is a home series against Minnesota while Ohio State will take on Michigan State.

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

