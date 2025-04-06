All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Clinches Rutgers Series with 10-5 Saturday Win

The Huskers have clinched their first Big Ten Conference series of the season.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska designated hitter Tyler Stone launches a two-run homer against Rutgers at Haymarket Park on April 5, 2025.
Nebraska designated hitter Tyler Stone launches a two-run homer against Rutgers at Haymarket Park on April 5, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

The first Big Ten Conference series win of the season is here for Nebraska baseball.

Nebraska topped Rutgers 10-5 Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park. The Huskers improve to 14-17 on the year and 4-7 in Big Ten play while the Scarlet Knights fall to 14-17 overall and 4-7 in the league.

NU raced out to a 6-0 lead, helped out by Tyler Stone's two-run homer in the fourth inning. The Big Red scored five runs on six hits in the fourth frame.

But Rutgers answered with a four-spot in the fifth. The Scarlet Knights got some help from a pair of Husker errors.

Nebraska pitcher Jalen Worthley delivers against Rutgers at Haymarket Park on April 5, 2025.
Nebraska pitcher Jalen Worthley delivers against Rutgers at Haymarket Park on April 5, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

After the teams exchanged runs in the sixth inning, Nebraska led 7-5. That lead got extended with a pair of runs in the seventh and another Stone RBI in the eighth.

Rutgers managed just a single base runner over the final three innings. That lone runner was promptly discarded on a double play.

The Huskers notched 12 hits on the day, with Joshua Overbeek leading the way on a 3-for-4 effort. Stone finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Nebraska and Rutgers will finish the series Sunday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CDT on B1G+.

Box score

