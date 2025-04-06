Nebraska Baseball Clinches Rutgers Series with 10-5 Saturday Win
The first Big Ten Conference series win of the season is here for Nebraska baseball.
Nebraska topped Rutgers 10-5 Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park. The Huskers improve to 14-17 on the year and 4-7 in Big Ten play while the Scarlet Knights fall to 14-17 overall and 4-7 in the league.
NU raced out to a 6-0 lead, helped out by Tyler Stone's two-run homer in the fourth inning. The Big Red scored five runs on six hits in the fourth frame.
But Rutgers answered with a four-spot in the fifth. The Scarlet Knights got some help from a pair of Husker errors.
After the teams exchanged runs in the sixth inning, Nebraska led 7-5. That lead got extended with a pair of runs in the seventh and another Stone RBI in the eighth.
Rutgers managed just a single base runner over the final three innings. That lone runner was promptly discarded on a double play.
The Huskers notched 12 hits on the day, with Joshua Overbeek leading the way on a 3-for-4 effort. Stone finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Nebraska and Rutgers will finish the series Sunday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CDT on B1G+.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Softball Smashes Iowa in Record-Setting Win
- Matt Rhule Praises Nebraska O-Line as a 'Highlight' of Spring Practice
- Nebraska Fights Past Boise State, Advances to College Basketball Crown Finals with $100K
- Nebraska Transfer Wide Receiver Hardley Gilmore IV Dismissed from the Team
- 'I Love What We Did Today': Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.