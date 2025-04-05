All Huskers

Nebraska Fights Past Boise State, Advances to College Basketball Crown Finals with $100K

The Huskers have banked $100,000 and added another day to their Las Vegas trip for the College Basketball Crown.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Brice Williams shoots against Boise State in the College Basketball Crown semifinals in Las Vegas.
Nebraska guard Brice Williams shoots against Boise State in the College Basketball Crown semifinals in Las Vegas. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

More money in the bank.

Nebraska men's basketball beat Boise State in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas on Saturday, 79-69. Huskers improve to 20-14 on the year as the Broncos end their season at 26-11.

With the win, Nebraska earns at least $100,000 in NIL prize money. The payout for teams that don't advance beyond the semifinals is $50,000, while the runner-up earns $100,000 and the champion will take home $300,000.

Boise State controlled much of the first half, taking advantage of a nearly seven-minute stretch without Nebraska making a basket. But the Big Red closed on a 20-7 run to take a 39-33 lead into halftime.

That lead stretched to double-digits with a 7-2 run to begin the second half. Nebraska stretched the difference to 15 points before giving up an 8-0 Bronco run, holding off one of the Crown favorites down the stretch.

The Huskers shot 46.4% for the game, including a scorching 12-of-19 from 3. The Broncos shot 39.7% overall, making 9-of-27 from deep.

Nebraska center Braxton Meah dunks the ball against Boise State in the College Basketball Crown semifinals in Las Vegas.
Nebraska center Braxton Meah dunks the ball against Boise State in the College Basketball Crown semifinals in Las Vegas. / Nebraska Athletics

Juwan Gary scored a team-high 21 points, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Brice Williams added 14 points, putting him just 16 points away from tying James Palmer Jr. (708) for the program's single-season scoring record.

Nebraska advances to the Crown championship Sunday against the winner of Villanova and UCF. Tip from T-Mobile Arena is slated for 4:30 p.m. CDT on FOX.

Box score

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball