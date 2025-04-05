Nebraska Fights Past Boise State, Advances to College Basketball Crown Finals with $100K
More money in the bank.
Nebraska men's basketball beat Boise State in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas on Saturday, 79-69. Huskers improve to 20-14 on the year as the Broncos end their season at 26-11.
With the win, Nebraska earns at least $100,000 in NIL prize money. The payout for teams that don't advance beyond the semifinals is $50,000, while the runner-up earns $100,000 and the champion will take home $300,000.
Boise State controlled much of the first half, taking advantage of a nearly seven-minute stretch without Nebraska making a basket. But the Big Red closed on a 20-7 run to take a 39-33 lead into halftime.
That lead stretched to double-digits with a 7-2 run to begin the second half. Nebraska stretched the difference to 15 points before giving up an 8-0 Bronco run, holding off one of the Crown favorites down the stretch.
The Huskers shot 46.4% for the game, including a scorching 12-of-19 from 3. The Broncos shot 39.7% overall, making 9-of-27 from deep.
Juwan Gary scored a team-high 21 points, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Brice Williams added 14 points, putting him just 16 points away from tying James Palmer Jr. (708) for the program's single-season scoring record.
Nebraska advances to the Crown championship Sunday against the winner of Villanova and UCF. Tip from T-Mobile Arena is slated for 4:30 p.m. CDT on FOX.
