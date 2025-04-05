All Huskers

Nebraska Football Transfer Wide Receiver Hardley Gilmore IV Dismissed from the Team

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule made the announcement at his Saturday media availability.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 16, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Murray State Racers at Kroger Field.
Nov 16, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Murray State Racers at Kroger Field. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Less than halfway through the spring practice session for Nebraska football and one transfer is already gone.

Husker coach Matt Rhule announced on Saturday that transfer wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV had been dismissed from the team.

"Nothing criminal or anything like that. Just won't be with us anymore," Rhule said.

Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Matt Rhule.
Mar 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Matt Rhule watches the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Gilmore committed to Nebraska on New Year's Day. He was following teammate Dane Key and his former Wildcat position coach, Daikiel Shorts Jr., to Lincoln.

Nebraska still has a loaded wide receiver room, featuring Key and returner Jacory Barney Jr. as part of a group that quarterback Dylan Raiola describes as Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

