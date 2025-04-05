Nebraska Football Transfer Wide Receiver Hardley Gilmore IV Dismissed from the Team
Less than halfway through the spring practice session for Nebraska football and one transfer is already gone.
Husker coach Matt Rhule announced on Saturday that transfer wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV had been dismissed from the team.
"Nothing criminal or anything like that. Just won't be with us anymore," Rhule said.
Gilmore committed to Nebraska on New Year's Day. He was following teammate Dane Key and his former Wildcat position coach, Daikiel Shorts Jr., to Lincoln.
Nebraska still has a loaded wide receiver room, featuring Key and returner Jacory Barney Jr. as part of a group that quarterback Dylan Raiola describes as Ferraris and Lamborghinis.
