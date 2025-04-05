All Huskers

'I Love What We Did Today': Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media

The Husker head coach met with the media Saturday to discuss the latest from spring practices.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule meets with the media after Saturday's practice.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule meets with the media after Saturday's practice. / Kaleb Henry
Nebraska football is now seven practices into the spring session.

Head coach Matt Rhule met with the media after Saturday's practice. Rhule began with a roster announcement that transfer wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV had been dismissed from the team.

"Nothing criminal or anything like that. Just won't be with us anymore," Rhule said.

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17) carries the ball during the second quarter against Murray State.
Nov 16, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Murray State Racers at Kroger Field. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As for guys still with the team, Rhule discussed the importance of development for guys like Jalyn Gramstad and Mekhi Nelson, who spent last year on the scout team but are now getting good reps with the main squad.

"The old days of playing football where you went somewhere and redshirted and played on the scout team and progressed, some people want to skip that part," Rhule said. "There's a lot of guys have been through that process. The scout team is one of the best things that can ever happen to you."

Rhule was also complimentary of the offensive line group.

"The offensive line this spring has been one of our highlights," Rhule said, noting the physical development of that unit. "Overall, it's been a really good group."

Offensive Line Nebraska football vs UTEP 2024
Nebraska's offensive line readies to take on the UTEP defense during the second quarter vs. UTEP, Aug. 31, 2024. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

"I love what we did today."

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule

Rhule said he's impressed by where quarterback Dylan Raiola is ahead of his second year.

"Dylan's command of the offense is really impressive," Rhule said. "He has great command of what we're doing. Great command of the huddle. I'm excited about where he's at."

Other topics Rhule hit on were Javin Wright, live portion of today's practice, what new players can do to help themselves right away, the defensive pass rush, DeShon Singleton's decision to come back, special teams progress, TikTok, and more.

The appearance from Rhule is posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Saturday's media availability.

Coverage

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

