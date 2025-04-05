Matt Rhule Praises Nebraska O-Line as a 'Highlight' of Spring Practice
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule spoke very highly of his offensive line when addressing the media on Saturday.
He called the unit one of the biggest bright spots of the team’s offseason work. With quarterback Dylan Raiola set to be the focal point of the offense, the development of the offensive line is more important than ever for the Huskers.
“I think the offensive line has been one of our highlights this spring,” Rhule said. “As people have come in and visited, especially people who have been here before, they see the physical growth of our guys. Guys who were once 290 are now 310, and a good 310. Not ‘hey, we’re putting on a bunch of weight.’ They know how to practice, they know how to handle the work volume.”
That kind of growth and maturity up front is exactly what Nebraska needs to protect a young but talented quarterback like Raiola. Rhule and his staff are clearly focused on developing depth and versatility.
At the center position alone, multiple players have been getting reps, showing how competitive and fluid things have become.
“At center, we have a lot of guys working there,” Rhule explained. “Justin (Evans) is doing a really nice job when he gets reps there, Sam Sledge is doing a really, really nice job. Other guys rotate in there – Jason (Maciejczak) can go there. I’m probably forgetting some guys.”
Even with several key veterans sidelined this spring, including Henry Lutovsky, Teddy Prochazka, Turner Corcoran and Gunnar Gottula, Rhule believes the group has taken a big step forward. Those are four players with starting experience, and when they return, the Huskers could have one of the deepest offensive lines in the Big Ten.
“I think overall, it’s been a really good group and it’s really fluid,” Rhule said. “We move guys around and to your point, Henry isn’t there, Teddy isn’t there, Turner isn’t there and Gunnar isn’t there. Those are four guys who started a lot of games. We’re definitely improving and like I said, it’s one of the high spots right now for us.”
For Nebraska to take a step forward in 2025, keeping Raiola upright will be key. The offensive line’s size, depth and ability to handle the demands of a long season could make the difference in whether the Huskers make a serious push in the Big Ten.
If Rhule’s words are any indication, that unit is trending in the right direction.
