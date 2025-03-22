All Huskers

Nebraska Wrestling Sends 3 to NCAA Finals, Huskers in Second Heading into Final Day

The Huskers are in position for the best team finish in program history.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 21, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Antrell Taylor of Nebraska reacts after defeating Meyer Shapiro of Cornell (not pictured) during the semifinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nebraska wrestling is on the brink of history.

The Huskers notched 15 victories on day two of the NCAA Wrestling Championships and sent three wrestlers into championship matches. NU is sitting in second place as a team going into the final day of competition in Philadelphia.

Nebraska has already set multiple team records. The 101.5 points are already the most in program history. The Big Red garnered three finalists, tying the team best of three in 1984. Nebraska also tallied eight All-American claims, a team record. Ridge Lovett (149) also joined the Huskers’ 100-Win Club, the 32nd to accomplish the feat all-time.

Mar 21, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Ridge Lovett of Nebraska reacts after defeating Shayne Van Ness of Penn State (not pictured) in the semifinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brock Hardy, Antrell Taylor, and Lovett are Nebraska's trio of finalists. No. 1 Hardy will meet No. 3 Jessee Mendez from Ohio State in the 141 final. No. 2 Lovett is set to take on No. 1 Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech in the 149 final. And No. 3 Taylor gets No. 8 Joey Blaze of Purdue in the 15 final.

Those championship bouts are set for 6 p.m. CDT Saturday on ESPN.

Prior to that, Nebraska has several wrestlers fighting in the medal rounds. Those begin at 10 a.m. CDT on ESPNU.

Huskers in the medal rounds include Claeb Smith (125), Jacob Van Dee (133), Christopher Minto (165), Silas Allred (184), and Camden McDanel (197).

Team Standings

  1. Penn State (135.5)
  2. Nebraska (101.5)
  3. Oklahoma State (91.0)
  4. Iowa (73.5)
  5. Minnesota (47.0)
  6. Cornell (46.0)
  7. Northern Iowa (44.5)
  8. Ohio State (44.0)
  9. Illinois (40.5)
  10. Virginia Tech (40.0)

