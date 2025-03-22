Nebraska Wrestling Sends 3 to NCAA Finals, Huskers in Second Heading into Final Day
Nebraska wrestling is on the brink of history.
The Huskers notched 15 victories on day two of the NCAA Wrestling Championships and sent three wrestlers into championship matches. NU is sitting in second place as a team going into the final day of competition in Philadelphia.
Nebraska has already set multiple team records. The 101.5 points are already the most in program history. The Big Red garnered three finalists, tying the team best of three in 1984. Nebraska also tallied eight All-American claims, a team record. Ridge Lovett (149) also joined the Huskers’ 100-Win Club, the 32nd to accomplish the feat all-time.
Brock Hardy, Antrell Taylor, and Lovett are Nebraska's trio of finalists. No. 1 Hardy will meet No. 3 Jessee Mendez from Ohio State in the 141 final. No. 2 Lovett is set to take on No. 1 Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech in the 149 final. And No. 3 Taylor gets No. 8 Joey Blaze of Purdue in the 15 final.
Those championship bouts are set for 6 p.m. CDT Saturday on ESPN.
Prior to that, Nebraska has several wrestlers fighting in the medal rounds. Those begin at 10 a.m. CDT on ESPNU.
Huskers in the medal rounds include Claeb Smith (125), Jacob Van Dee (133), Christopher Minto (165), Silas Allred (184), and Camden McDanel (197).
Team Standings
- Penn State (135.5)
- Nebraska (101.5)
- Oklahoma State (91.0)
- Iowa (73.5)
- Minnesota (47.0)
- Cornell (46.0)
- Northern Iowa (44.5)
- Ohio State (44.0)
- Illinois (40.5)
- Virginia Tech (40.0)
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Baseball Drops Series Opener at USC
- Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls Short to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament's First Round
- Husker Women's Basketball Filled With True Grit
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at USC: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- Big Ten Men's Basketball Capsules: NCAA Tournament First Round
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.