Big Ten Men's Basketball Capsules: NCAA Tournament Second Round
After going undefeated in the first round, the Big Ten Conference has eight basketball teams remaining in the men's NCAA Tournament. Follow along for all the results from the second round.
Follow along below for all of the results from the second round.
Saturday
(4) Purdue vs. (12) McNeese 11:10 a.m. CDT on CBS
(5) Michigan vs. (4) Texas A&M 4:15 p.m. CDT on CBS
(3) Wisconsin vs. (6) BYU 6:45 p.m. on CBS
(7) UCLA vs. (1) Tennessee 8:40 p.m. on TBS & truTV
Sunday
(6) Illinois vs. (3) Kentucky 4:15 p.m. CDT on CBS
(4) Maryland vs. (12) Colorado State 6:10 p.m. CDT on CBS
(2) Michigan State vs. (10) New Mexico 7:40 p.m. CDT on TNT
(5) Oregon vs. (4) Arizona 8:40 p.m. CDT on TBS
