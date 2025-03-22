All Huskers

Big Ten Men's Basketball Capsules: NCAA Tournament Second Round

After going undefeated in the first round, the Big Ten Conference has eight basketball teams remaining in the men's NCAA Tournament. Follow along for all the results from the second round.

Kaleb Henry

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May talks to his asst. coaches during the second period of the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for .
After going undefeated in the first round, the Big Ten Conference has eight basketball teams remaining in the men's NCAA Tournament.

Follow along below for all of the results from the second round.

Saturday

(4) Purdue vs. (12) McNeese 11:10 a.m. CDT on CBS

(5) Michigan vs. (4) Texas A&M 4:15 p.m. CDT on CBS

(3) Wisconsin vs. (6) BYU 6:45 p.m. on CBS

(7) UCLA vs. (1) Tennessee 8:40 p.m. on TBS & truTV

Sunday

(6) Illinois vs. (3) Kentucky 4:15 p.m. CDT on CBS

(4) Maryland vs. (12) Colorado State 6:10 p.m. CDT on CBS

(2) Michigan State vs. (10) New Mexico 7:40 p.m. CDT on TNT

(5) Oregon vs. (4) Arizona 8:40 p.m. CDT on TBS

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

