Nebraska Baseball Drops In-State Rivalry Game at Omaha
Another in-state loss for Nebraska baseball.
Omaha scored seven unanswered runs to hand Nebraska an 11-9 setback at Tal Anderson Field Wednesday. The Huskers fall to 12-16 on the year while the Mavericks improve to 9-17.
NU built a 9-4 lead through four innings, capped by a five-run on six hits fourth. But the Big Red would tally just five hits the rest of the way, leaving nine on base and scoring no more runs.
On the other side, Omaha used a three-run triple to jumpstart a four-run fifth. The Mavericks tacked on one more run in the sixth inning to tie the game before a two-run home run put the home side up for good.
The Huskers finished with 16 hits, with Case Sanderson leading the way with his 4-for-6 day. Tyler Stone and Max Buettenback both notched three hits. Buettenback had a home run and five RBIs.
The two teams combined to use 18 pitchers on the night. Nobody lasted longer than Husker starter Case Jasa, who allowed three runs on one hits over 2.0 innings. Jasa also allowed five free passes, with two walks and three hit batters.
Nebraska returns home this weekend to get back to Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday's game is set for a 6 p.m. CDT first pitch on Nebraska Public Media.
