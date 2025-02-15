Nebraska Baseball Drops Season Opener to UC Irvine
Opening weekend for No. 24 Nebraska baseball has a number of tests for the Huskers, with the first one getting the best of the boys from Lincoln.
Nebraska fell to UC Irvine at the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona Friday afternoon, 10-5. The Huskers begin the season 0-1, falling to a team that went 45-14 in 2024 and finished second in the Big West behind eventual regional host UC Santa Barbara.
The Anteaters struck first, putting together a single and a double on two outs to bring one run in. The Huskers couldn't answer in the bottom of the inning.
Neither team could score in the second or third innings, but UC Irvine put together nine runs between the fourth and fifth to put the game away.
Nebraska managed a pair of runs in both the fourth and seventh innings before adding one more in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to get a victory on opening day.
Mason McCaunnaughey took the loss, going 3.2 innings. He notched nine strikeouts but allowed six runs, all of them earned, on five hits while walking three.
Drew Christo allowed the other four runs, all earned as well, in his 0.2 innings on the mound. Four other Huskers kept the Anteaters off the scoreboard in their 4.2 innings of work.
The Huskers had eight hits on the day, led by a 3-for-5 performance from Dylan Carey, including a double. One of those hits scored Robby Bolin in the seventh.
Case Sanderson, Gabe Swansen, and Rhett Stokes also notched a single RBI.
The weekend continues Saturday against No. 16 Vanderbilt. First pitch from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona is set for 7 p.m. CST on the MLB Network.
