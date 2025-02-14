Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls Short Against No. 25 Maryland
The winning streak is over for the Big Red.
Nebraska men's basketball fell short against No. 25 Maryland Thursday evening, 83-75. The Huskers fell to 16-9 on the year and 6-8 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Terrapins improve to 19-6 overall and 9-5 in the league.
Without Berke Buyuktuncel to help out inside on both ends, Maryland dominated the paint. The Terrapins led by seven at halftime, but NU fought back late.
Nebraska closed the deficit to two points multiple times in the final two minutes, including a pair of trips to the line for Andrew Morgan that saw him go 4-for-4. Unfortunately for the home side, the visitors simply could not miss in winning time.
Ja'Kobi Gillespite, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel all hit tough shots to keep Nebraska at bay. On the other end, Brice Williams missed a trio of 3s in the final 25 seconds as Maryland sealed the game with free throws.
The Huskers shot 43.1% for the game, including 9-of-25 on 3s. The Terrapins shot 58.5% overall, making 7-of-15 from deep.
Maryland scored 42 points in the paint to Nebraska's 26. The Terrapins also won the battle of the boards, 34-22.
Juwan Gary scored a team-high 22 points, followed closely by Brice Williams with 20 points.
Nebraska heads back on the road to face Northwestern on Sunday. Tip is set for 2 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
