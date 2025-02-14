All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls Short Against No. 25 Maryland

The Huskers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the No. 25 Terrapins.

Kaleb Henry

Feb 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots against Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) and center Derik Queen (25) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Feb 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots against Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) and center Derik Queen (25) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The winning streak is over for the Big Red.

Nebraska men's basketball fell short against No. 25 Maryland Thursday evening, 83-75. The Huskers fell to 16-9 on the year and 6-8 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Terrapins improve to 19-6 overall and 9-5 in the league.

Without Berke Buyuktuncel to help out inside on both ends, Maryland dominated the paint. The Terrapins led by seven at halftime, but NU fought back late.

ebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg talks to guard Rollie Worster.
Feb 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg talks to guard Rollie Worster (24) during a timeout in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska closed the deficit to two points multiple times in the final two minutes, including a pair of trips to the line for Andrew Morgan that saw him go 4-for-4. Unfortunately for the home side, the visitors simply could not miss in winning time.

Ja'Kobi Gillespite, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel all hit tough shots to keep Nebraska at bay. On the other end, Brice Williams missed a trio of 3s in the final 25 seconds as Maryland sealed the game with free throws.

The Huskers shot 43.1% for the game, including 9-of-25 on 3s. The Terrapins shot 58.5% overall, making 7-of-15 from deep.

Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) shoots against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Andrew Morgan (23).
Feb 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) shoots against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Andrew Morgan (23) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Maryland scored 42 points in the paint to Nebraska's 26. The Terrapins also won the battle of the boards, 34-22.

Juwan Gary scored a team-high 22 points, followed closely by Brice Williams with 20 points.

Nebraska heads back on the road to face Northwestern on Sunday. Tip is set for 2 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

