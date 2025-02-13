How to Watch Nebraska Baseball in the MLB Desert Invitational: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
With spring around the corner, that means another season for the Nebraska baseball team.
The 2025 season is shaping up to be a big one for the Huskers, who are coming off a disappointing NCAA Regional appearance after running through the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha to earn the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid. Running into the wrong team at the wrong time (Florida), NU spent the offseason answering numerous questions on how to take the next step in making a deep postseason run.
Those answers came in the form of a major investment to retain most of last season’s roster, and key additions through the transfer portal. That includes the return of every starter in the starting rotation: ace Mason McConnaughey, prolific underclassman Ty Horn, two-way player Will Walsh and Jackson Brockett – who threw a nine-inning no-hitter last season at Haymarket Park.
The program also invested in the transfer portal brining South Dakota State transfer and 2024 Summit League Player of the Year Cael Frost as well as catcher Hogan Helligso, who came over from Creighton.
The building confidence of the roster heading into the 2025 season was proven by the Huskers’ schedule, which is set up to be one of the toughest in the conference to help NU build its resume for the postseason.
That starts on opening weekend as No. 24 Nebraska heads to Arizona to take part in the three-day MLB Desert Invitational capped off by a one-off matchup against Grand Canyon.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers open up a very highly anticipated 2025 season.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: No. 24 Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. UC Irvine (0-0, 0-0 Big West)
- When: Friday, February 14, 2025
- Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Time: 2 p.m. CST
- Watch: MLB.com
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: No. 24 Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt (0-0, 0-0 SEC)
- When: Saturday, February 15, 2025
- Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: MLB Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: No. 24 Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. San Diego State (0-0, 0-0 MW)
- When: Sunday, February 16, 2025
- Where: Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.
- Time: 6 p.m. CST
- Watch: MLB.com
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 4
- Matchup: No. 24 Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Grand Canyon (0-0, 0-0 WAC)
- When: Monday, February 17. 2025
- Where: Phoenix, Ariz.
- Time: 2 p.m. CST
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Mason McConnaughey, RHP, Jr. (9-3, 3.45 ERA, 73.0 IP in 2024) | UC Irvine: Danny Suarez, RHP, R-Jr. (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 5.2 IP in 2024)
Saturday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (1-1, 5.91 ERA, 21.1 IP in 2024) | Vanderbilt: Ethan McElvain, LHP, Soph. (1-2, 3.24 ERA, 25.0 IP in 2024)
Sunday
Nebraska: Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (5-4, 5.06 ERA, 58.2 IP in 2024) | Grand Canyon: TBD
Series Histories
UC Irvine
- The all-time series is tied at 4-4.
- The two teams last played in a three-game series in Lincoln in 2014, where Nebraska took two of three games after a Saturday doubleheader sweep.
Vanderbilt
- Saturday marks the second all-time meeting between the two programs.
- Nebraska took down No. 7 Vanderbilt last season 5-3 at the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis.
San Diego State
- SDSU holds an 8-4 series lead through 12 meetings.
- Both teams last met at the 2020 Tony Gwynn Legacy when the Aztecs picked up a 4-2 win over NU in Will Bolt’s first season.
Grand Canyon
- Nebraska holds a 3-1 series lead after taking three of four games last season in Phoenix.
Opponent Scouts
UC Irvine
Last Season: 45-14 (22-8 Big West); Eliminated in Corvallis Regional
Head Coach: Ben Orloff (203-97, 7th Season)
All-Conference Returners: Anthony Martinez, 1B, Jr. | Ricky Ojeda, LHP, Soph. | Will Bermudez, 2B, R-Sr.
Key Transfers: Zach Fjelstad, SS, Soph. (Ohio State) | Jacob McCombs, OF, Soph. (San Diego State) | Colin Yeaman, INF, Jr. (College of the Canyons).
Vanderbilt
Last Season: 38-23 (13-17 SEC); Eliminated in Clemson Regional
Head Coach: Tim Corbin (921-443-1, 23rd Season)
Key Returners: Colin Barczi, C, Soph. | Jonathan Vastine, INF, Sr. | RJ Austin, UTL, Jr. | JD Thompson, LHP, Jr. | Ethan McElvain, LHP, Soph.
Key Transfers: Mike Mancini, INF, Jr. (James Madison) | David Mendez, INF, Soph. (Dayton) | Cody Bowker, RHP, Jr. (Georgetown).
San Diego State
Last Season: 17-37 (10-20 MW); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Shaun Cole (17-37, 2nd Season)
All-Conference Returners: Finley Bates, INF, Soph. | Omar Serrano, RHP, Sr.
Key Transfers: Gage Adams, C, Sr. (South Alabama) | Nevan Noonan, INF, Jr. (Grossmont College) | Jonathan Smith, OF, Gr. (Biola University) | Marko Sipila, RHP, Jr. (Colorado-Colorado Springs).
Grand Canyon
Last Season: 36-25 (23-7 WAC, Regular Season Champs); Eliminated in Tucson Regional
Head Coach: Gregg Wallis (73-46, 3rd Season)
All-Conference Returners: Isaac Lyon, RHP, Jr. | Emilio Barreras, INF, Jr. | Eddy Pelc, OF, Gr.
Key Transfers: Carson Ohland, OF, Soph. (Washington) | Cam Cunnings, RHP, Jr. (Fresno City College) | Elijah Higginbottom, RHP, Jr. (Tacoma CC) | Dom Chacon, OF, Jr. (South Mountain CC).
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Michigan Stakes its Claim at the Top
MORE: Nebraska Athletics Announces Partnership with Aramark for Game-Day Concessions
MORE: HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball-Maryland Preview, Title IX & Revenue Sharing, Baseball is Back with Michael Bruntz
2027 Offensive Tackle Alexander Herrera Details Husker Offer
MORE: 2028 Athlete Khyjahmee Ross Details His Husker Offer
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.