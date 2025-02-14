Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Purdue and Wisconsin Clash
The Big Ten is rolling on while February is more than halfway finished.
This weekend features three matchups that will matter a lot to the teams that are trying to build their résumés. Here is a look at each one and what makes them so intriguing.
No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 16 Wisconsin (Saturday, 1 p.m. EST)
Two of the Big Ten's top teams clash Saturday as No. 16 Wisconsin travels to face No. 7 Purdue in a high-stakes matchup. The Badgers are coming off a strong 74-63 win over Iowa, powered by John Tonje’s 22-point performance. Meanwhile, Purdue has been dominant at home, boasting a 12-1 record at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers bring a high-powered offense, while Wisconsin counters with a disciplined defense allowing just 69.9 points per contest. The Badgers also excel from beyond the arc, knocking down 10.2 threes per game—an area where Purdue’s perimeter defense will be tested.
This marks the first Big Ten meeting between these two teams this season, setting the stage for a compelling showdown with conference positioning on the line.
Illinois vs. No. 11 Michigan State (Saturday, 8 p.m. EST)
Saturday night in Champaign features a key Big Ten matchup as No. 11 Michigan State takes on Illinois in a battle of high-powered offenses. The Fighting Illini enter on a high note after Kasparas Jakucionis’ 24-point effort helped them edge UCLA.
Illinois has been tough at home with an 11-3 record, and when they take care of the ball—turning it over less than their opponent—they're unbeaten. Michigan State counters with efficient scoring, averaging 79.3 points per game. The Illini, however, boast an even more potent offense, putting up 85.1 points per game, significantly more than the Spartans typically allow.
Expect an intense, fast-paced contest under the bright lights of State Farm Center.
Ohio State vs. No. 20 Michigan (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST)
One of college basketball’s most storied rivalries takes center stage Sunday as Ohio State hosts Michigan in their only regular-season matchup. The Buckeyes come in riding momentum after a dominant 93-69 win over Washington. Meanwhile, Michigan has just recently jumped to first place in the conference standings.
Freshman John Mobley Jr. has been lethal from beyond the arc, leading the Big Ten in three-pointers, while Micah Parrish has been the team’s go-to scorer over the last month. For the Wolverines, Vladislav Goldin leads the offensive attack with 15.5 points per game.
Ohio State holds an all-time series lead, but recent history has been a deadlock—both teams have won 10 of the last 20 meetings. Last year, each defended their home court, with the Buckeyes dominating Michigan in Columbus after falling in Ann Arbor.
With pride and positioning in the Big Ten race on the line, expect a hard-fought battle as these bitter rivals clash once again at Value City Arena.
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Putting the Pieces Back Together After the Maryland Loss
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Softball in New Mexico: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Shocking Turnaround: From Collapse to March Contender
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska's Four-Game Winning Streak Comes to an End Against Maryland
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls Short Against No. 25 Maryland
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.