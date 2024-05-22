Nebraska Run-Ruled by Ohio State in Big Ten Baseball Tournament
A humbling evening for Nebraska baseball.
The Huskers opened up the Big Ten Conference Tournament with a 15-2 loss to No. 7 seed Ohio State Tuesday. The game ended after seven innings due to a run-rule being in effect for the tournament.
Nebraska falls to 34-20 and will no have to play through the elimination bracket. Ohio State improves to 29-24 and gets another day of rest before their next game.
NU started the game exchanging zeros in the first inning. Even after falling behind 3-0 after three innings, there was still a chance for the Big Red.
But things got ugly in the middle innings.
Ohio State posted eight runs in the fourth inning, tacking on four more in the fifth. Nebraska countered with just a single run in the fourth and another in the sixth.
NU tallied just four runs on a night that saw Ohio State's entire starting lineup get hits on their way to 15 total.
Jackson Brockett got the nod on the hill, going just 3.0 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. Caleb Clark lasted just 0.2 innings with eight earned runs given up. Bobby Olsen managed 0.1 innings with four earned runs.
Nebraska turns around Wednesday to face No. 6 seed Purdue. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CDT from Charles Schwab Field.
The loss came on the same day that Brett Sears earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors, leading four Huskers on All-Big Ten teams.